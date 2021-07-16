Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Hubble Space Telescope fixed after a month without astronomical viewing

By Press Association
July 16, 2021, 3:52 pm
(European Space Agency/PA)
The Hubble Space Telescope should be back in action soon after a tricky, remote repair job by Nasa.

The orbiting observatory went dark in mid-June, with all astronomical viewing halted.

Nasa initially suspected a 1980s-era computer as the source of the problem, but after the back-up payload computer also failed, flight controllers at Maryland’s Goddard Space Flight Centre focused on the science instruments’ bigger and more encompassing command and data unit, installed by spacewalking astronauts in 2009.

Engineers successfully switched to the back-up equipment on Thursday, and the crucial payload computer kicked in.

Nasa said on Friday that science observations should resume quickly if everything goes well.

A similar switch took place in 2008 after part of the older system failed.

“Congrats to the team!” Nasa’s science mission chief Thomas Zurbuchen tweeted.

Launched in 1990, Hubble has made more than 1.5 million observations of the universe.

Nasa launched five repair missions to the telescope during the space shuttle programme, and the final tune-up was in 2009.

The administration plans to launch Hubble’s successor, the James Webb Space Telescope, by the end of the year.

