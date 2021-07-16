Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / UK

Up to 50 motorists facing prosecution for filming fatal crash scene on phones

By Press Association
July 16, 2021, 3:56 pm
Up to 50 motorists face prosecution after filming a fatal motorway crash scene on their phones (PA)
Up to 50 motorists are facing prosecution after they were seen filming the aftermath of a fatal motorway crash on their mobile phones.

A driver died in the collision involving three HGVs on the M6 near Knutsford, Cheshire, on July 8.

On Friday, North West Motorway Police tweeted a photograph of a notice of intended prosecution letter and a photograph of a postbox as it said 48 motorists would soon be notified of the offence.

The post read: “On the 8th July our @CheshireRCU for the North West Motorway Police Group were dealing with a Fatal Collision on the M6 Southbound.

“To the 48 People seen/witnessed videoing the incident from their hand held mobile phones on the Northbound Carriageway whilst passing the incident, your details have now been provided to us and a letter of prosecution is in the post to you.

“It is an offence to use a hand held mobile phone whilst driving.

“Furthermore it is insensitive to video the scene of such a devastating incident where by family, colleagues, friends may well not be aware of the incident. #BeRespectfulalways
#RoadSafety #Fatal4 #BeKind.”

Three other people received what were believed to be minor injuries in the collision on the southbound carriageway between junction 20, Lymm Interchange and junction 19, Knutsford shortly before 12.40pm.

