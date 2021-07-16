Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / UK

Uber becomes latest transport firm to continue mask requirement from Monday

By Press Association
July 16, 2021, 5:18 pm
Uber has become the latest transport company to announce that face coverings will remain mandatory on its services in England from Monday (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Uber has become the latest transport company to announce that face coverings will remain mandatory on its services in England from Monday.

The minicab hailing app said drivers and passengers will continue to be required to wear a mask even though they will no longer be required by law.

Ash Kebriti, UK general manager for the firm, said: “There is nothing more important than the safety of our drivers and the riders who use the Uber app.

“As cities continue to open up, we will ensure that face coverings or masks continue to be a mandatory requirement, unless exempt, when travelling with Uber across the UK.”

In London, the face mask requirement will apply to journeys and stations on Transport for London services including the Tube, bus, tram, Docklands Light Railway, Overground and TfL Rail as part of the conditions of carriage.

They will also remain compulsory on trams in Greater Manchester and Tyne and Wear, and in bus stations operated by the combined authorities in West Yorkshire and South Yorkshire.

Cross-Channel train firm Eurostar, airlines such as British Airways, easyJet and Ryanair, plus Heathrow Airport will continue to require passengers to wear face coverings.

Heathrow Express, which operates services to London Paddington, said face coverings will remain mandatory.

But all other train companies such as Avanti West Coast, TransPennine Express and Southeastern, plus major bus and coach companies including National Express and Megabus, will not demand mask-wearing from Monday.

A recent YouGov survey suggested 71% of people believe face coverings should continue to be mandatory on public transport after Monday.

Anthony Smith, chief executive of watchdog Transport Focus, has warned that many passengers will be unsure what to do.

He said: “We know people are divided between not wanting to wear face coverings, and not wanting to travel if they aren’t worn.

“The lack of consistency on rules is going to cause some uncertainty and confusion. It could also make enforcement trickier. Clear information before and during journeys will be key.”

