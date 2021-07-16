Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Man charged with racially abusing Rio Ferdinand

By Press Association
July 16, 2021, 5:50 pm
Rio Ferdinand. (Bradley Collyer/PA)
A man has been charged with allegedly directing racial abuse at former England footballer and pundit Rio Ferdinand.

Jamie Arnold is accused of using racist words and gestures towards the former sportsman during a match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United on May 23, West Midlands Police said.

The 31-year-old from Stone, Staffordshire, has also been charged with making homophobic comments.

It was the first time fans had returned to the Molineux ground since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, following the easing of restrictions.

Arnold, who was arrested during the game, is due to appear at Dudley Magistrates Court on July 29.

Ferdinand tweeted about the incident during the second half of the game, which United won 2-1, while Wolves said it was “deeply sorry” about what had happened.

