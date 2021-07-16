Pop-up Covid jab centres open at shops and parks this weekend

People enjoying the sunny weather this weekend by going shopping, watching live sports or visiting the park will also be able to get their coronavirus jabs at a series of pop-up clinics.

Clothes stores, sporting venues and parks will be hosting vaccination centres over the weekend as part of a drive maximise protection against the virus before restrictions in England are lifted on Monday.

NHS England has announced that shoppers at Primark in Broadmead Shopping Centre in Bristol and at the Trinity retail centre in Leeds will be able to get their first dose.

Sunseekers looking to enjoy the warm conditions this weekend will also be able to grab a jab at commons across south-west London, Greenwich Park in London and Liverpool’s Sefton Park.

The British Open golfing championship in Sandwich, Kent, will also join the push, with a GP-led clinic dubbed the “vaccine caddies” offering a dose to eligible golfers, caddies, staff and the 30,000 spectators expected daily.

NHS staff and volunteers will also be at the Oval cricket ground this weekend where the public can also grab a jab.

Meanwhile, members of the public were able to enjoy a DJ spinning tunes while waiting for their vaccine at the Tate Modern art gallery on London’s Bankside on Friday evening,

London mayor Sadiq Khan on Friday tweeted: “It’s crucial every possible avenue is taken to ensure all Londoners take up both vaccine doses as soon as possible.

“From stadiums to supermarkets, parks to pop ups like here at the @Tate – thanks to the efforts of @NHSEnglandLDN it’s now easier than ever to #GrabAJab.”

It's crucial every possible avenue is taken to ensure all Londoners take up both vaccine doses as soon as possible. From stadiums to supermarkets, parks to pop ups like here at the @Tate – thanks to the efforts of @NHSEnglandLDN it's now easier than ever to #GrabAJab. pic.twitter.com/ZvlfeEhz38 — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) July 16, 2021

The latest grab a jab weekend drive comes as the number of new cases of Covid-19 reported each day in the UK climbed above 50,000 for the first time in six months.

A total of 51,870 cases were reported by the Government on July 16, the highest number since January 15, when 55,761 cases were reported.

The latest total is still some way below the peak of the second wave of the virus, which saw a high of 68,053 cases reported on January 8.

But the numbers are on a clear upward trend, with average daily cases up 35% week-on-week.

(PA Graphics)

NHS England medical director for primary care Dr Nikki Kanani said: “You can pop into Primark, enjoy the sun in the park, and explore the art at the Tate, while also protecting yourself and your loved ones by getting a vaccine this weekend.

“From high street shops to mosques and sports grounds, our incredible staff together with our wonderful volunteers are doing all they can to make sure it is easier than ever for people, particularly young adults, to get protected.”

People aged 18 or over are being urged to visit their nearest walk-in centre this weekend or book their appointment on the National Booking Service website.

NHS England said people who attend a walk-in clinic for their first dose will have their vaccination record updated online and will then be able to book in their second dose appointment using the national booking system.

Second doses are also available to people who had their first dose eight weeks ago or longer, NHS England added.