Coronavirus restrictions eased further in Wales

Coronavirus restrictions are being further eased in Wales, with up to six people allowed to meet inside homes.

Ice rinks can reopen and organised indoor events for up to 1,000 people seated and 200 standing can now take place.

Limits on the numbers of people who can meet in public places or at outdoor events will be removed and groups of up to 30 children will be able to visit residential activity centres.

Further restrictions are being eased as Wales moves to alert Level 1 (Ben Birchall/PA)

Employers will also be required to provide comprehensive information on the risks and mitigations identified in their Covid-19 risk assessment to their employees.

The changes have been made as Wales moves to alert Level 1, ahead of plans to lift most coronavirus restrictions on August 7 when alert Level 0 comes into force.

Face masks will still be required in most indoor public places, except in pubs and restaurants and schools.

Vaccination certificates will also be available to people in Wales who need them, such as for foreign travel or to visit venues, but would not be compulsory.

Speaking in the Senedd earlier this week, First Minister Mark Drakeford said: “Life will have returned very substantially to how it was before the coronavirus pandemic began.

“But here in Wales, we will not abandon all those measures which have done so much to keep us all safe.”

Face masks will remain mandatory in Wales on public transport and in many indoor venues (Ben Birchall/PA)

Mr Drakeford said he was “reasonably confident” the vaccination programme has weakened the link between infections and serious illness.

“But there is still a risk that this third wave of the pandemic could cause real harm – either direct harm from the virus or indirect harm from, for example, people having to isolate,” he said.

The country’s incidence rate is currently 145 cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 people – the lowest in the UK – and it also has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world with 75% of adults having received both doses.

The latest figures show that 1,892,082 people have had both vaccines and completed the course and 2,279,139 people or 90.3% of the country have had their first dose.