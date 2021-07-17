Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
What the papers say – July 17

By Press Association
July 17, 2021, 3:10 am
What the papers say – July 17 (Peter Byrne/PA)
Saturday’s papers are led by double-jabbed travellers from France being told they must continue to quarantine when restrictions ease on other amber list destinations.

The Daily Telegraph, Daily Mail and The Times report on “holiday chaos” following the announcement, while The Guardian says the move comes in response to concerns over the prevalence of the Beta variant in France.

Meanwhile, The Independent, FT Weekend and i weekend lead with concerns from global health experts that the expected mass lifting of coronavirus restrictions on July 19 poses a “threat to the world”.

The Daily Mirror says soaring Covid infections in England have led to fears the country could be thrown back into lockdown in “as little as five weeks”.

The Daily Express and Daily Star report the UK is set to sizzle in 32C temperatures.

The Sun says heatwave barbecues could be under threat after the NHS Test and Trace app forced thousands of meat factory staff off work.

