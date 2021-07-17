Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, July 18th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Finance manager jailed for £173,000 fraud against care company owned by relative

By Press Association
July 17, 2021, 9:18 am
Bradley Young pleaded guilty at Portsmouth Crown Court (PA)
Bradley Young pleaded guilty at Portsmouth Crown Court (PA)

The finance manager of a care provider has been jailed for six years for defrauding his employer out of nearly £200,000.

Bradley Young, 24, of Forest End, Waterlooville, Hampshire, pleaded guilty at Portsmouth Crown Court to fraud by abuse of position against Platinum Care At Home between February 2018 and June 2020.

Bradley Young (Hampshire Constabulary/PA)

A Hampshire police spokesman said: “Platinum Care At Home’s owner contacted Hampshire Constabulary in July 2020 to report that Young had transferred £173,183 to his own personal bank account during the course of his employment.

“This activity came to light when the company’s owner discovered that the accounts were not adding up and hired an accountant.”

Detective Constable Jenny Gibson said: “Young abused the trust of his employer, who is also a family member, to steal almost £200,000 for his own selfish gain.

“This has understandably resulted in a period of great distress for the company’s owner and indeed the company itself.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal