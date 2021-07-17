Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Many in England ‘unaware’ they are overweight – survey

By Press Association
July 17, 2021, 10:20 am
The survey asked people if they classed themselves as medically overweight or obese (PA)
A sizeable portion of the English public are unaware they are medically overweight or obese, according to data released by YouGov.

According to NHS figures, two-thirds of English adults are either overweight, obese or morbidly obese, but only half of respondents in a survey of 3,719 English adults classed themselves as such.

When compared with official NHS statistics, two in five people in England describe their body weight as “normal”, but according to the Health Survey for England 2019, published last December, only one third of people fall into this category.

YouGov Obesity data

The NHS categorises people with a Body Mass Index over 25 as overweight, with those recording a reading of 30 as obese and over 40 as morbidly obese, and these indicators were used for this research.

Eir Nolsoe, data journalist at YouGov, said: “This week saw the National Food Strategy’s recommendations to Government on how to tackle obesity in this country and break Britain’s so-called addiction to junk food, but YouGov research highlights that many people in England are actually either unaware or in denial about being overweight.

She added: “If the Government and health authorities want to successfully drive down obesity figures, it’s possible they need to tackle obesity obliviousness first.”

YouGov Obesity data

A discrepancy in self-perception was found to be the highest for men aged 55 to 64 compared to lower age groups, as just over half of men in this category would categorise themselves as overweight, obese or morbidly obese, when NHS statistics cite this number to be almost 80%.

Meanwhile, 27% of young men aged 18-24 classed themselves as overweight, obese or morbidly obese but official NHS estimates say the figure is actually 37%.

YouGov’s survey also found that those who are widowed are the most likely to define themselves as overweight, compared to the married, divorced or never-married respondents.

