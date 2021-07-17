In Pictures: Parks and beaches packed as temperatures soar

Soaring temperatures on Saturday saw thousands of people hit the beach and green spaces as all four nations of the UK enjoyed their hottest day of the year so far.

It was the hottest day on record in Northern Ireland with 31.2C recorded in Ballywatticock, in County Down, at 3.40pm, beating the previous highest temperature of 30.8C, reached on July 12 1983 and June 30 1976.

In England, 30.7C was recorded at Linton-on-Ouse, North Yorkshire, on Saturday, surpassing the 29.7C recorded in south-west London on June 14.

The year’s highest temperatures so far were also recorded in Usk, Monmouthshire, Wales, at 29.0C, and in Threave, in the Dumfries and Galloway region of Scotland, at 28.2C.

Bournemouth beach in Dorset was packed (Ben Birchall/PA)

Sunbathers make the most of the mini heatwave in New Brighton, Wirral (Peter Byrne/PA)

Met Office experts said the mercury could hit 31C on Saturday (Ben Birchall/PA)

Sunbathers lounge on deck chairs in Green Park, London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

But Sunday promised to be even warmer, with predictions of 33C in England and south Wales as the summer heatwave continues.

The sea breeze gave families a chance to cool down (Peter Byrne/PA)

Lifeguards watch sunbathers on New Brighton Beach, Wirral (Peter Byrne/PA)

It was perfect weather as Hammersmith Bridge in London reopened to pedestrians and cyclists for the first time after a long closure on safety grounds (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Sunbathers lounge in Green Park near Buckingham Palace (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Meanwhile, it wasn’t all relaxation, with health workers running pop-up vaccination centres in parks and at sporting events around the country.

People begin queuing at an NHS pop-up vaccination centre at Sefton Park in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Several parks had pop-up vaccination clinics running (Peter Byrne/PA)

Spectators at major golf tournament The Open in Kent were also able to get a coronavirus vaccine while sitting out and enjoying the sun at the Royal St George’s course.

Members of the public get their Covid-19 vaccination between holes (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Spectators had their legs out at Sandwich in Kent as the third day of golf’s The Open teed off at Royal St George’s (PA)

Meanwhile, at Silverstone in Northamptonshire, the grandstand provided some welcome shade for motorsport fans at the British Grand Prix.

Cloudless skies above Silverstone where the British Grand Prix weekend was under way (Tim Goode/PA)