In Pictures: Parks and beaches packed as temperatures soar

Soaring temperatures on Saturday saw thousands of people hit the beach and green spaces as all four nations of the UK enjoyed their hottest day of the year so far.
It was the hottest day on record in Northern Ireland with 31.2C recorded in Ballywatticock, in County Down, at 3.40pm, beating the previous highest temperature of 30.8C, reached on July 12 1983 and June 30 1976.
In England, 30.7C was recorded at Linton-on-Ouse, North Yorkshire, on Saturday, surpassing the 29.7C recorded in south-west London on June 14.
The year’s highest temperatures so far were also recorded in Usk, Monmouthshire, Wales, at 29.0C, and in Threave, in the Dumfries and Galloway region of Scotland, at 28.2C.
But Sunday promised to be even warmer, with predictions of 33C in England and south Wales as the summer heatwave continues.
Meanwhile, it wasn’t all relaxation, with health workers running pop-up vaccination centres in parks and at sporting events around the country.
Spectators at major golf tournament The Open in Kent were also able to get a coronavirus vaccine while sitting out and enjoying the sun at the Royal St George’s course.
Meanwhile, at Silverstone in Northamptonshire, the grandstand provided some welcome shade for motorsport fans at the British Grand Prix.