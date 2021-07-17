Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / UK

Long Covid sufferers to benefit from £19.6 million research investment

By Press Association
July 18, 2021, 12:05 am
A nurse checks on patients suffering with Covid-19 on the critical care unit at the Royal Papworth Hospital, Cambridge (Joe Giddens/PA)
Long Covid sufferers are set to benefit from £19.6 million worth of new research programmes into the condition, the Government has announced.

The suite of 15 new research studies, backed by Government funding through the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR), are aimed at helping to better understand the condition, improve diagnosis and find new treatments.

Research from the NIHR and UK Research and Innovation shows that up to one in three people diagnosed with Covid continue to experience chronic symptoms for months after their initial diagnosis.

The new research projects will allow researchers across the UK to draw together their expertise from analysing long Covid among those suffering long-term effects and the health and care professionals supporting them.

Among the projects will be the largest long Covid trial to date, recruiting more than 4,500 people with the condition to test the effectiveness of existing drugs on treating the lasting symptoms.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid called the research programmes “life changing” for long Covid sufferers.

Coronavirus – Thu Jul 15, 2021
Up to one in three people diagnosed with Covid are expected to suffer long-term persistent symptoms (Steve Parsons/PA)

He said: “Long Covid can have serious and debilitating long term effects for thousands of people across the UK which can make daily life extremely challenging.

“This new research is absolutely essential to improve diagnosis and treatments and will be life-changing for those who are battling long-term symptoms of the virus.

“It will build on our existing support, with over 80 long Covid assessment services open across England as part of a £100 million expansion of care for those suffering from the condition, and over £50 million invested in research to better understand the lasting effects of this condition.”

