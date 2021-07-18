Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / UK

Police warning over home security after Cornwall burglary and sex attack

By Press Association
July 18, 2021, 9:32 pm
Police are appealing for help to find this man in connection with a burglary and a sexual assault in Truro, Cornwall (PA)
Detectives are hunting a man over a serious sexual assault and burglary in Truro and warned residents to ensure their homes are secure.

Devon and Cornwall Police have issued a picture of a man they want to trace over the incident which happened in the early hours of Sunday.

Detective Inspector Ian Jolliff said: “We are investigating a burglary at a domestic premises and a serious sexual assault in Truro.

“Police are asking the local community to remain vigilant around home security.

“Residents can expect to see additional police resources in the area now and over the coming days.

“We would like in particular to speak to the man pictured in relation to our enquiries. We ask that people come forward if they have information that may identify him.

“Please do not approach the male – if you see him, dial 999.”

The incident happened between midnight and 4.40am on Sunday and the victim is being supported by specially trained officers.

Information can be passed to police by calling 101, or emailing 101@dc.police.uk, quoting crime reference CR/060422/21.

People with concerns about the incident can also contact police using the above details.

Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

