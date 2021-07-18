Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 20th 2021
News / UK

What the papers say – July 19

By Press Association
July 19, 2021, 12:52 am
What the papers say – July 19 (PA)
What the papers say – July 19 (PA)

Boris Johnson being forced into quarantine amid some controversy on Freedom Day dominates the nation’s front pages.

The Daily Express echoes most of the papers, saying Mr Johnson was forced into a U-turn by public backlash after he considered avoiding quarantine.

The Daily Star rounds on the PM with a front page headline of “Flip flopping fop’s a flipping flop”.

As does the Daily Mirror, commenting on Mr Johnson’s “humiliating climbdown” on his self-isolation, and the contrast of Freedom Day coming alongside the PM’s warning for the nation to be cautious.

The Independent plays it straight, reporting the 57-year-old has urged the nation to follow the rules “after he is forced into isolation”.

The i says the PM and the Chancellor Rishi Sunak will be in quarantine “after trying to dodge (the) rules”.

The Financial Times also leads on the pair’s enforced isolation.

And Metro calls Mr Johnson’s predicament “Chequers mate”, since he will be forced to spend Freedom Day in quarantine at the PM’s country residence.

In other pandemic angles, a predicted surge in Covid cases is behind Mr Johnson’s call for the nation to remain cautious as Freedom Day arrives, according to The Times.

The Daily Mail says business leaders and MPs have urged Mr Johnson to end the “pingdemic”, saying the ongoing contact tracing scheme is “bringing Britain to its knees”.

And The Daily Telegraph leads on a “freedom day farce” amid calls for the PM to stop the “pingdemic”.

In other news, The Guardian splashes with an expose on a “huge leak” it says uncovers the global abuse of a spy weapon.

