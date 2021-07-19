Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 20th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Defence papers leak was result of individual blunder not espionage

By Press Association
July 19, 2021, 11:50 am
An investigation into how secret MoD papers ended up at a Kent bus stop found no evidence of espionage, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said (Tim Ireland/PA)
An investigation into how secret MoD papers ended up at a Kent bus stop found no evidence of espionage, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said (Tim Ireland/PA)

An investigation into how secret Ministry of Defence papers ended up at a Kent bus stop has found no evidence of espionage but instead blamed an individual’s blunder.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told MPs: “We are confident that we have recovered all the secret papers.”

The papers included documents relating to the likely reaction of the Russians to the passage of the Royal Navy destroyer HMS Defender through waters off the coast of Crimea and to the UK military presence in Afghanistan.

Russian forces fire warning shots at Royal Navy destroyer
The papers contained details about HMS Defender’s voyage off Crimea (Ben Mitchell/PA)

Mr Wallace added: “The investigation has found no evidence of espionage and has concluded there has been no compromise of the papers by our adversaries.”

The papers were handed to the BBC by the member of the public who found them, and MPs have previously been told the leak appeared to be the result of a mistake by one individual who reported the loss to the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

“The investigation has independently confirmed the circumstances of the loss, including the management of the papers within the department, the location at which the papers were lost and the manner in which that occurred,” Mr Wallace said.

“These are consistent with the events self-reported by the individual.”

The individual concerned has been removed from “sensitive work” and has already had their security clearance suspended pending a full review.

“For security reasons, the department will be making no further comment on the nature of the loss or on the identity of the individual,” Mr Wallace added.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal