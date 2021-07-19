Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Northern Ireland daily Covid case numbers top 1,700

By Press Association
July 19, 2021, 2:51 pm
More than 1,700 new cases of Covid-19 were notified in Northern Ireland on Monday (PA)
The daily Covid-19 case number in Northern Ireland has topped 1,700 for the first time since January.

Case numbers have been rapidly increasing in recent weeks with the Delta variant of the virus now dominant in the region.

On Monday a further 1,776 cases of Covid-19 were reported by the Department of Health.

It comes after 537 new cases were reported on Sunday, 1,402 cases were reported on Saturday and 1,380 on Friday.

One further death of a patient who had previously tested positive for the virus was also notified on Monday, bringing the toll to 2,163.

Hospital patient numbers are also increasing.

On Monday morning there were 109 Covid-19 positive patients in hospital, with seven in intensive care.

