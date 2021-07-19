Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Gull trapped in netting in Cardiff city centre rescued by firefighters

By Press Association
July 19, 2021, 4:32 pm
Firefighters rescued the trapped gull from Cardiff city centre (RSPCA/PA)
A gull has been rescued after getting stuck in netting between a Greggs, a gym and a cocktail bar.

The RSPCA was alerted last week by a member of the public who had spotted the gull’s plight on Park Place in Cardiff.

RSPCA inspector Sophie Daniels attended and firefighters from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service used ladders to reach the gull and bring him to safety.

Firefighters rescued the trapped gull from Cardiff city centre where it was stuck between a Greggs, a bar and a gym (RSPCA/PA).
The bird was transferred to a veterinary practice for assessment and is now at a specialist animal rescue centre in Herefordshire ahead of an anticipated return to the wild.

Inspector Daniels said: “This gull was found on netting between Greggs, a health club and a cocktail bar – so we’re not quite sure if he fancied a workout, a night out or a snack.

“But in all seriousness – the poor bird was in a terrible tangle and we had to enlist the support of our friends at Whitchurch fire station to help.

“It’s another advert of what we can do together for animal welfare.

The gull is now being rehabilitated before being released back into the wild (RSPCA/PA).
“Thankfully, they were able to get him down and after a check over at the vets, we transferred the gull to a specialist centre in Herefordshire for ongoing rehabilitation.

“Netting on buildings can be a challenging obstacle for wild birds, like this gull. The RSPCA continues to highlight the role of safer alternatives in keeping animals safe and well.”

