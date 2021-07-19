Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 20th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

007 risks missing out on supercar with lack of charge points, Government warned

By Press Association
July 19, 2021, 5:56 pm
Desmond Llewelyn playing Q alongside Pierce Brosnan (PA
Desmond Llewelyn playing Q alongside Pierce Brosnan (PA

James Bond faces being forced to rely on his petrol-driven Aston Martin DB10 rather than his favoured brand’s latest hybrid supercar because of a lack of public power points, it has been warned in Parliament.

Westminster heard that, like many others, 007 had no off-street parking where he could plug in and there was currently a dearth of stations to charge up electric vehicles.

As such, the fictional licence to kill secret agent may in future hair-raising outings have to forgo the 200mph-plus Aston Martin Valhalla hybrid and hop back in the vehicle used in the last Bond film, Spectre.

After Prime Minister Boris Johnson last year brought forward the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans from 2040 to 2030, ministers have been pressed for a “serious acceleration” in the provision of charging facilities, so Bond and others can make the eco-friendly switch.

The call came as the House of Lords discussed the Government’s delayed Transport Decarbonisation Plan (TDP), which includes several consultations aimed at cutting transport pollution to help the UK reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

One measure includes banning the sale of diesel lorries in the UK from 2040.

Daniel Craig with an Aston Martin DB10 (MGM/PA)
Daniel Craig with an Aston Martin DB10 (MGM/PA)

Speaking in the upper chamber, Tory former minister Lord Herbert of South Downs said: “James Bond’s next car will be the Aston Martin Valhalla, a plug-in hybrid supercar.

“But since 007 has no off-street parking and there are so few charging points he might have no choice but to ask Q for his petrol engine DB10 back.”

He added: “Huge numbers of people can’t contemplate buying even a plug-in hybrid, let alone a fully electric car, even where they really want to because we don’t have anything like the necessary number of public charging points.

“With only eight and a half years to go before a ban on the sale of petrol and diesel new cars what plans does the Government have for a serious acceleration in delivery of the necessary charging infrastructure?”

Responding, transport minister Baroness Vere of Norbiton said: “The Government empathises with James Bond and indeed with all people, who do not have access to off-street parking.

“It is one of the challenges that we do face going forward.

“That is why the Government introduced the On-street Residential Chargepoint Scheme (ORCS) and it available to all UK local authorities to provide public charge points for their residents.

“So far it has awarded funding to 120 different local authorities to install nearly 4,000 charge points.”

She added: “I’d also like to reassure him that the electric vehicle infrastructure strategy will be published later this year and I think that will provide more reassurance to James Bond and everyone else.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal