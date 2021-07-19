Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 20th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Balcony destroyed after cardboard boxes catch fire spontaneously

By Press Association
July 19, 2021, 8:56 pm Updated: July 19, 2021, 9:30 pm
Fire fighters at the scene (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Fire fighters at the scene (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

A balcony in east London was destroyed after cardboard boxes stored on it spontaneously caught fire.

Firefighters were called to an address in Connaught Road, Silvertown, shortly after 11am on Saturday, London Fire Brigade said.

Two fire engines and around 10 crew from Stratford and Shadwell fire stations attended the scene.

In an updated statement published on Monday evening, LfB said the balcony, on the second floor of the building, was “destroyed by fire” along with various stored items.

Part of a three-roomed flat on the second floor was also damaged.

There were no reports of any injuries and it took around an hour for the flames to be brought under control.

The statement added investigators believed it was accidental and “caused by sunlight being refracted through the bevelled edge of the balcony glass and igniting cardboard boxes stored on the second-floor balcony”.

An LfB spokesperson said: “On arrival, crews were faced with a well-developed fire on a second-floor balcony.

“The sun is especially strong during these summer months, but fires caused by refracted and reflected sunlight can happen all year round and are actually quite common.

“Our advice is to make sure that you keep mirrors, crystals, glass ornaments and other reflective items out of direct sunlight at all times.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]