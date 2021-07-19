Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / UK

What the papers say – July 20

By Press Association
July 20, 2021, 12:50 am
What the papers say – July 20 (PA)
Vaccine passports and more warnings about the need for caution in the fact of the coronavirus dominate the nation’s papers.

The i and The Independent lead on the launch of jab passports, with two shots needed to enter nightclubs and other venues from September.

The Daily Telegraph says it is hoped the passports will convince more young people to be vaccinated, while The Times relays a blunt message to Britain’s youth from Boris Johnson that “no jab means no entry” into nightclubs and other venues.

The Daily Mail calls the passports the “price of freedom”.

And the Daily Express takes that theme a step further with warnings of “potential super spreading events” amid a push from the Prime Minister for more young people to be vaccinated.

Metro leads on an upbeat note with a report that people are partying again, but issues a reminder that caution is still required as the coronavirus remains in the community.

The Financial Times reports on Mr Johnson saying key sector workers will be exempt from isolation rules as the country’s “pingdemic” continues.

And the Daily Star runs a list of things that went wrong on so-called ‘freedom day’, lampooning the Government with a headline of Carry On Chaos.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror splashes on another claim from former Downing Street aide Dominic Cummings, this time that the PM had questioned that the country needed lockdowns last year “just because of people dying over 80”.

The Sun leads on the “bombshell” news of the Duke of Sussex’s forthcoming tell-all memoir under headline “Harry book stuns royals”.

And The Guardian continues with its expose on surveillance tools being sold to governments, while also reporting on the vaccine passports.

