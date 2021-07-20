Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / UK

Jeff Bezos blasts off on journey to edge of space

By Press Association
July 20, 2021, 2:16 pm
The side of a building in Van Horn, Texas, is adorned with a mural of Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos (Sean Murphy/AP))
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has blasted off on a flight to the edge of space.

The billionaire strapped into Blue Origin’s sub-orbital New Shepard rocket from Texas, on Tuesday, the 52nd anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

Alongside him were his brother Mark, female astronaut Wally Funk who trained in 1961 but never went to space, as well as the company’s first customer, Dutch 18-year-old Oliver Daemen.

SCIENCE Space
(PA Graphics)

The Blue Origin founder is the second billionaire to ride his own rocket, achieving the feat just days after Sir Richard Branson flew into space on Virgin Galactic, describing the experience as “more extreme than I’d have ever imagined”.

Mr Bezos is aiming to reach an altitude of roughly 66 miles (106 kilometres), more than 10 miles (16 kilometres) higher than Sir Richard’s ride on July 11.

The trip is the 16th lift-off made by New Shepard, and its first to carry human passengers.

Because the capsule is fully automated, there is no need for trained staff on the quick up-and-down flight, expected to last just 10 minutes.

As well as an opportunity to take in breath-taking views of Earth, the group will be able to get out of their seats and float around the cabin for about four minutes.

“Jeff, this is something you’ve dreamed of your whole life and your passion for space is infectious,” a message from Jeff Bezos’s sister Christina read moments before lift-off.

“Now hurry up and get your asses back down here so I can give you a huge hug, we love you, and godspeed New Shepard.”

Dressed in a blue flight suit and cowboy hat, Bezos rode to the launch pad with his fellow passengers, waving to a cheering crowd that had gathered along the road.

The billionaire’s parents and other family members were also on site for the launch.

