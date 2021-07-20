News / UK In Video: Texas home in ruins after huge explosion By Press Association July 20, 2021, 3:39 pm (KDFW FOX 4/PA) Six people were injured when a house in Dallas was destroyed in an explosion. Two other homes on either side were also damaged in Monday’s blast in the suburb of Plano. Fire officials said six people were taken to hospital – one was pulled from the rubble of the home that exploded and the other five were in the house next door. The cause of the blast is still being investigated. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close