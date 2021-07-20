Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Tuesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to July 16, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (July 17-20) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 315 local areas in England, 311 (99%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates and four (1%) have seen a fall.

Redcar & Cleveland has the highest rate, with 2,096 new cases in the seven days to July 16 – the equivalent of 1,528.3 per 100,000 people.

This is up from 761.2 in the seven days to July 9.

Middlesbrough has the second highest rate, up from 842.0 to 1,351.3, with 1,905 new cases.

South Tyneside has the third highest rate, down slightly from 1,389.6 to 1,189.6, with 1,796 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Redcar & Cleveland (up from 761.2 to 1,528.3)

Copeland (467.9 to 1,019.3)

Stockton-on-Tees (645.1 to 1,167.5)

Middlesbrough (842.0 to 1,351.3)

Castle Point (257.8 to 713.7)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on July 20 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to July 16; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 16; rate of new cases in the seven days to July 9; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 9.

Redcar and Cleveland, 1528.3, (2096), 761.2, (1044)

Middlesbrough, 1351.3, (1905), 842.0, (1187)

South Tyneside, 1189.6, (1796), 1389.6, (2098)

Stockton-on-Tees, 1167.5, (2304), 645.1, (1273)

Hartlepool, 1137.1, (1065), 939.5, (880)

Sunderland, 1117.4, (3103), 952.4, (2645)

Copeland, 1019.3, (695), 467.9, (319)

North East Lincolnshire, 1012.1, (1615), 938.8, (1498)

Darlington, 966.3, (1032), 633.9, (677)

Gateshead, 962.1, (1944), 903.2, (1825)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 888.6, (2691), 855.0, (2589)

Solihull, 880.0, (1904), 492.7, (1066)

Bristol, 844.2, (3912), 559.4, (2592)

North Warwickshire, 839.7, (548), 623.6, (407)

Plymouth, 839.0, (2199), 426.2, (1117)

Doncaster, 838.4, (2615), 588.7, (1836)

County Durham, 838.2, (4443), 751.8, (3985)

Bassetlaw, 831.8, (977), 378.9, (445)

Allerdale, 806.0, (788), 515.5, (504)

South Gloucestershire, 803.9, (2292), 440.9, (1257)

Barnsley, 795.6, (1964), 726.3, (1793)

Blackpool, 794.6, (1108), 587.3, (819)

North Tyneside, 786.9, (1636), 733.0, (1524)

Wigan, 786.8, (2586), 541.9, (1781)

Oldham, 786.6, (1865), 634.3, (1504)

Wyre, 741.4, (831), 509.4, (571)

Carlisle, 739.8, (804), 513.4, (558)

Fylde, 739.0, (597), 441.9, (357)

Gedling, 737.9, (870), 484.3, (571)

Wakefield, 737.8, (2570), 631.3, (2199)

Tamworth, 727.5, (558), 662.4, (508)

Northumberland, 727.3, (2345), 567.2, (1829)

Worcester, 720.2, (729), 445.6, (451)

Rochdale, 717.6, (1596), 587.6, (1307)

Bath and North East Somerset, 715.0, (1382), 365.8, (707)

Castle Point, 713.7, (645), 257.8, (233)

Rushcliffe, 701.4, (836), 501.7, (598)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 695.2, (903), 366.5, (476)

Newark and Sherwood, 686.2, (840), 361.9, (443)

Chorley, 685.2, (810), 312.1, (369)

Erewash, 679.5, (784), 448.1, (517)

Rossendale, 678.5, (485), 661.7, (473)

Salford, 669.5, (1733), 540.5, (1399)

Great Yarmouth, 665.4, (661), 243.6, (242)

Hambleton, 661.6, (606), 433.4, (397)

Tameside, 657.0, (1488), 479.0, (1085)

Craven, 654.5, (374), 245.0, (140)

Torbay, 651.7, (888), 398.5, (543)

Leeds, 649.9, (5155), 566.1, (4490)

Chelmsford, 648.0, (1156), 399.7, (713)

North West Leicestershire, 644.7, (668), 516.4, (535)

Warrington, 643.3, (1351), 418.5, (879)

Hull, 636.7, (1654), 336.8, (875)

Richmondshire, 636.5, (342), 361.1, (194)

Wandsworth, 633.3, (2088), 383.7, (1265)

North East Derbyshire, 622.9, (632), 295.7, (300)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 620.8, (2118), 354.7, (1210)

North Somerset, 619.9, (1333), 333.9, (718)

Bromsgrove, 619.7, (619), 398.5, (398)

Broxtowe, 614.7, (701), 488.5, (557)

Lambeth, 614.0, (2002), 393.8, (1284)

Coventry, 610.2, (2267), 362.3, (1346)

Scarborough, 608.7, (662), 297.0, (323)

Bradford, 604.0, (3260), 394.8, (2131)

Burnley, 603.9, (537), 484.7, (431)

Stoke-on-Trent, 596.4, (1529), 450.5, (1155)

Amber Valley, 596.2, (764), 351.9, (451)

Brentwood, 595.9, (459), 412.9, (318)

Stockport, 586.5, (1721), 407.6, (1196)

St Albans, 586.0, (870), 354.3, (526)

Bury, 580.7, (1109), 401.6, (767)

Manchester, 580.6, (3210), 497.6, (2751)

Nottingham, 580.1, (1931), 448.8, (1494)

Basingstoke and Deane, 579.9, (1024), 272.4, (481)

Bracknell Forest, 573.6, (703), 269.3, (330)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 571.7, (740), 388.6, (503)

Epsom and Ewell, 570.5, (460), 339.8, (274)

Rochford, 568.9, (497), 338.8, (296)

East Hertfordshire, 567.6, (850), 355.9, (533)

High Peak, 566.6, (525), 520.1, (482)

Sheffield, 556.0, (3252), 355.6, (2080)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 555.2, (1028), 420.8, (779)

Southend-on-Sea, 551.0, (1009), 252.8, (463)

Knowsley, 548.2, (827), 492.5, (743)

Trafford, 547.7, (1300), 541.4, (1285)

St Helens, 547.7, (989), 497.8, (899)

Adur, 547.4, (352), 342.1, (220)

Dartford, 546.2, (615), 238.0, (268)

Lancaster, 545.7, (797), 460.2, (672)

Three Rivers, 545.4, (509), 331.1, (309)

West Lancashire, 545.0, (623), 419.9, (480)

Melton, 544.8, (279), 443.3, (227)

Birmingham, 544.0, (6211), 407.9, (4658)

Warwick, 543.3, (781), 407.6, (586)

Brighton and Hove, 543.2, (1580), 442.1, (1286)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 542.5, (534), 377.9, (372)

Epping Forest, 540.7, (712), 378.2, (498)

South Ribble, 538.9, (597), 302.4, (335)

Rotherham, 537.3, (1426), 344.4, (914)

Reigate and Banstead, 531.8, (791), 279.7, (416)

Arun, 530.0, (852), 297.3, (478)

Barrow-in-Furness, 529.5, (355), 311.7, (209)

Wirral, 527.5, (1709), 522.8, (1694)

Sandwell, 526.7, (1730), 376.9, (1238)

Dudley, 521.5, (1677), 276.7, (890)

Dacorum, 521.4, (807), 337.9, (523)

Crawley, 519.5, (584), 226.0, (254)

Lichfield, 517.4, (542), 353.2, (370)

Calderdale, 516.9, (1093), 374.1, (791)

Ashfield, 516.7, (661), 306.4, (392)

Test Valley, 511.3, (645), 290.1, (366)

Tonbridge and Malling, 510.8, (675), 225.5, (298)

Hyndburn, 509.6, (413), 634.2, (514)

Southwark, 509.4, (1624), 357.2, (1139)

Basildon, 509.1, (953), 246.8, (462)

Central Bedfordshire, 507.5, (1465), 347.5, (1003)

Blaby, 507.3, (515), 236.4, (240)

Liverpool, 505.8, (2519), 503.2, (2506)

Chesterfield, 505.2, (530), 276.5, (290)

York, 504.7, (1063), 417.3, (879)

Preston, 504.4, (722), 349.3, (500)

Sevenoaks, 502.7, (607), 265.0, (320)

Hertsmere, 500.4, (525), 286.9, (301)

Islington, 499.9, (1212), 341.9, (829)

Cheshire West and Chester, 498.7, (1711), 340.5, (1168)

Colchester, 498.7, (971), 318.9, (621)

Harrogate, 498.7, (802), 408.5, (657)

Broxbourne, 498.6, (485), 277.6, (270)

Selby, 497.7, (451), 367.5, (333)

Telford and Wrekin, 496.0, (892), 280.2, (504)

Forest of Dean, 495.4, (430), 215.5, (187)

North Devon, 493.1, (479), 178.1, (173)

Sutton, 491.9, (1015), 268.5, (554)

Rugby, 491.1, (535), 343.3, (374)

Eastleigh, 491.1, (656), 350.3, (468)

Richmond upon Thames, 490.9, (972), 237.9, (471)

Harlow, 490.4, (427), 376.7, (328)

Bromley, 489.9, (1628), 261.2, (868)

Sefton, 488.0, (1349), 490.9, (1357)

Tendring, 485.8, (712), 208.1, (305)

Uttlesford, 484.2, (442), 323.2, (295)

Hackney and City of London, 481.7, (1401), 352.1, (1024)

Gloucester, 480.1, (620), 351.6, (454)

Bolton, 479.9, (1380), 324.8, (934)

Southampton, 479.6, (1211), 344.9, (871)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 479.1, (1894), 237.3, (938)

Mid Sussex, 475.4, (718), 329.8, (498)

Chiltern, 474.3, (455), 269.0, (258)

Derbyshire Dales, 474.2, (343), 246.1, (178)

Cheshire East, 474.0, (1821), 295.7, (1136)

South Derbyshire, 473.6, (508), 353.3, (379)

Bolsover, 472.9, (381), 264.4, (213)

South Bucks, 472.6, (331), 308.4, (216)

Lewisham, 472.5, (1445), 322.1, (985)

Watford, 471.1, (455), 308.6, (298)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 471.1, (533), 239.5, (271)

Welwyn Hatfield, 469.8, (578), 252.8, (311)

South Lakeland, 468.2, (492), 284.5, (299)

Wyre Forest, 460.1, (466), 271.5, (275)

Tandridge, 459.6, (405), 239.4, (211)

Maidstone, 458.6, (788), 283.4, (487)

Swindon, 455.5, (1012), 239.4, (532)

East Staffordshire, 453.4, (543), 332.3, (398)

Charnwood, 450.4, (837), 402.5, (748)

Mansfield, 450.1, (492), 243.3, (266)

Ribble Valley, 450.0, (274), 392.5, (239)

Braintree, 449.5, (686), 247.7, (378)

Portsmouth, 449.5, (966), 254.5, (547)

Tower Hamlets, 448.4, (1456), 337.8, (1097)

Milton Keynes, 447.2, (1205), 269.4, (726)

Wolverhampton, 445.4, (1173), 285.2, (751)

Stafford, 445.1, (611), 284.1, (390)

Bexley, 441.8, (1097), 246.9, (613)

Redditch, 441.0, (376), 235.7, (201)

Boston, 440.3, (309), 272.2, (191)

Pendle, 439.7, (405), 388.7, (358)

Lincoln, 439.1, (436), 342.4, (340)

Halton, 438.1, (567), 360.1, (466)

Kirklees, 437.9, (1926), 354.3, (1558)

Swale, 437.1, (656), 212.6, (319)

Wycombe, 435.8, (761), 268.6, (469)

Spelthorne, 435.7, (435), 234.4, (234)

North Hertfordshire, 432.7, (578), 240.3, (321)

Walsall, 432.6, (1235), 302.3, (863)

Stevenage, 432.6, (380), 214.0, (188)

Hillingdon, 431.1, (1323), 270.8, (831)

Gravesham, 429.2, (459), 275.9, (295)

Gosport, 429.1, (364), 162.7, (138)

South Staffordshire, 427.8, (481), 208.1, (234)

South Northamptonshire, 426.5, (403), 309.0, (292)

Rushmoor, 426.0, (403), 194.5, (184)

Malvern Hills, 423.1, (333), 200.8, (158)

Derby, 421.3, (1084), 206.0, (530)

West Oxfordshire, 421.2, (466), 303.7, (336)

South Somerset, 421.2, (709), 169.9, (286)

East Northamptonshire, 421.0, (398), 186.2, (176)

East Devon, 419.0, (613), 216.7, (317)

Blackburn with Darwen, 418.8, (627), 371.4, (556)

Maldon, 415.9, (270), 263.4, (171)

Mendip, 415.3, (480), 174.8, (202)

Cannock Chase, 414.8, (418), 218.3, (220)

Babergh, 414.0, (381), 146.7, (135)

Barnet, 412.3, (1632), 238.2, (943)

Elmbridge, 410.8, (562), 250.7, (343)

Merton, 410.6, (848), 230.9, (477)

Chichester, 409.5, (496), 250.1, (303)

Bedford, 408.6, (708), 253.9, (440)

North Lincolnshire, 406.9, (701), 298.3, (514)

Croydon, 402.6, (1557), 256.8, (993)

Hart, 400.7, (389), 189.5, (184)

Harborough, 399.8, (375), 230.3, (216)

Mole Valley, 398.9, (348), 248.7, (217)

Horsham, 395.7, (569), 231.6, (333)

Greenwich, 395.2, (1138), 251.4, (724)

Woking, 394.9, (398), 209.3, (211)

Havering, 394.5, (1024), 220.4, (572)

Runnymede, 393.6, (352), 286.3, (256)

Worthing, 392.5, (434), 254.1, (281)

Wiltshire, 390.2, (1951), 197.2, (986)

Mid Devon, 388.8, (320), 207.7, (171)

Folkestone and Hythe, 387.6, (438), 190.3, (215)

Exeter, 387.4, (509), 270.2, (355)

Eastbourne, 386.5, (401), 194.7, (202)

Wychavon, 386.3, (500), 212.5, (275)

Camden, 385.1, (1040), 295.2, (797)

Daventry, 383.9, (330), 225.7, (194)

East Lindsey, 383.1, (543), 302.0, (428)

Oxford, 379.8, (579), 445.4, (679)

Vale of White Horse, 378.7, (515), 204.4, (278)

Teignbridge, 377.9, (507), 357.8, (480)

Haringey, 377.1, (1013), 289.2, (777)

Surrey Heath, 375.1, (335), 155.6, (139)

Kensington and Chelsea, 374.0, (584), 305.5, (477)

Stratford-on-Avon, 372.8, (485), 248.3, (323)

Ealing, 372.4, (1273), 253.4, (866)

Harrow, 371.9, (934), 197.5, (496)

Kettering, 371.4, (378), 115.9, (118)

Thurrock, 369.4, (644), 178.4, (311)

Oadby and Wigston, 368.3, (210), 250.8, (143)

Reading, 364.1, (589), 236.1, (382)

Fareham, 363.9, (423), 179.0, (208)

South Oxfordshire, 363.2, (516), 233.7, (332)

South Hams, 363.2, (316), 257.5, (224)

Shropshire, 362.7, (1172), 186.6, (603)

Stroud, 362.6, (435), 200.1, (240)

Luton, 362.4, (772), 292.4, (623)

Waltham Forest, 361.8, (1002), 265.7, (736)

Havant, 361.3, (456), 187.8, (237)

Waverley, 360.2, (455), 189.2, (239)

Medway, 359.7, (1002), 194.9, (543)

East Cambridgeshire, 358.4, (322), 180.3, (162)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 357.5, (2044), 193.6, (1107)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 354.6, (537), 223.9, (339)

Leicester, 354.0, (1254), 252.9, (896)

Wokingham, 351.2, (601), 178.2, (305)

West Berkshire, 349.6, (554), 147.0, (233)

New Forest, 348.2, (627), 188.8, (340)

Kingston upon Thames, 348.2, (618), 215.8, (383)

Lewes, 347.6, (359), 336.0, (347)

Brent, 346.0, (1141), 235.6, (777)

West Lindsey, 346.0, (331), 277.0, (265)

East Hampshire, 345.0, (422), 193.0, (236)

Huntingdonshire, 342.2, (609), 211.8, (377)

Corby, 342.0, (247), 164.8, (119)

Cheltenham, 339.6, (395), 276.0, (321)

Norwich, 338.6, (476), 214.8, (302)

Ashford, 337.6, (439), 159.2, (207)

Hastings, 336.7, (312), 322.7, (299)

Cambridge, 335.7, (419), 284.5, (355)

Tunbridge Wells, 335.2, (398), 210.6, (250)

South Kesteven, 331.4, (472), 186.1, (265)

Westminster, 331.4, (866), 246.4, (644)

Northampton, 324.1, (728), 143.4, (322)

Rother, 321.6, (309), 181.1, (174)

Wealden, 320.8, (518), 201.9, (326)

Broadland, 320.4, (419), 155.2, (203)

Cherwell, 318.9, (480), 212.6, (320)

Winchester, 318.0, (397), 272.3, (340)

Aylesbury Vale, 317.9, (634), 221.1, (441)

Eden, 317.4, (169), 246.0, (131)

Cotswold, 317.2, (285), 229.2, (206)

Sedgemoor, 310.9, (383), 129.9, (160)

Hounslow, 310.8, (844), 221.3, (601)

South Cambridgeshire, 309.9, (493), 218.7, (348)

Guildford, 303.4, (452), 212.1, (316)

Barking and Dagenham, 297.3, (633), 215.6, (459)

Tewkesbury, 296.8, (282), 267.3, (254)

Wellingborough, 294.8, (235), 163.1, (130)

Ryedale, 294.3, (163), 158.9, (88)

Newham, 290.0, (1024), 202.8, (716)

Peterborough, 288.2, (583), 154.3, (312)

Rutland, 285.5, (114), 182.8, (73)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 280.7, (425), 132.8, (201)

Redbridge, 277.8, (848), 231.3, (706)

South Holland, 274.7, (261), 95.8, (91)

Slough, 272.8, (408), 141.8, (212)

Enfield, 271.4, (906), 161.8, (540)

Ipswich, 267.3, (366), 158.5, (217)

Herefordshire, 263.0, (507), 110.0, (212)

North Kesteven, 251.5, (294), 230.1, (269)

South Norfolk, 243.5, (343), 134.9, (190)

Dorset, 237.8, (900), 145.3, (550)

Dover, 234.5, (277), 138.8, (164)

Torridge, 232.9, (159), 92.3, (63)

Isle of Wight, 225.7, (320), 100.2, (142)

East Suffolk, 225.7, (563), 95.8, (239)

Canterbury, 214.0, (354), 212.2, (351)

West Devon, 209.7, (117), 118.3, (66)

Fenland, 207.2, (211), 101.1, (103)

Mid Suffolk, 205.0, (213), 102.0, (106)

Somerset West and Taunton, 203.7, (316), 128.9, (200)

West Suffolk, 203.3, (364), 101.7, (182)

North Norfolk, 180.3, (189), 51.5, (54)

Thanet, 140.9, (200), 89.5, (127)

Breckland, 135.0, (189), 82.9, (116)