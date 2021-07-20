Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, July 21st 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

By Press Association
July 20, 2021, 5:16 pm
A sign for a Covid testing centre in Redcar, which currently has the highest rate of Covid-19 cases in England (Tom Wilkinson/PA)
Here is Tuesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to July 16, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (July 17-20) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

HEALTH Coronavirus
(PA Graphics)

Of the 315 local areas in England, 311 (99%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates and four (1%) have seen a fall.

Redcar & Cleveland has the highest rate, with 2,096 new cases in the seven days to July 16 – the equivalent of 1,528.3 per 100,000 people.

This is up from 761.2 in the seven days to July 9.

Middlesbrough has the second highest rate, up from 842.0 to 1,351.3, with 1,905 new cases.

South Tyneside has the third highest rate, down slightly from 1,389.6 to 1,189.6, with 1,796 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:
Redcar & Cleveland (up from 761.2 to 1,528.3)
Copeland (467.9 to 1,019.3)
Stockton-on-Tees (645.1 to 1,167.5)
Middlesbrough (842.0 to 1,351.3)
Castle Point (257.8 to 713.7)

HEALTH Coronavirus Schools
(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on July 20 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to July 16; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 16; rate of new cases in the seven days to July 9; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 9.

Redcar and Cleveland, 1528.3, (2096), 761.2, (1044)
Middlesbrough, 1351.3, (1905), 842.0, (1187)
South Tyneside, 1189.6, (1796), 1389.6, (2098)
Stockton-on-Tees, 1167.5, (2304), 645.1, (1273)
Hartlepool, 1137.1, (1065), 939.5, (880)
Sunderland, 1117.4, (3103), 952.4, (2645)
Copeland, 1019.3, (695), 467.9, (319)
North East Lincolnshire, 1012.1, (1615), 938.8, (1498)
Darlington, 966.3, (1032), 633.9, (677)
Gateshead, 962.1, (1944), 903.2, (1825)
Newcastle upon Tyne, 888.6, (2691), 855.0, (2589)
Solihull, 880.0, (1904), 492.7, (1066)
Bristol, 844.2, (3912), 559.4, (2592)
North Warwickshire, 839.7, (548), 623.6, (407)
Plymouth, 839.0, (2199), 426.2, (1117)
Doncaster, 838.4, (2615), 588.7, (1836)
County Durham, 838.2, (4443), 751.8, (3985)
Bassetlaw, 831.8, (977), 378.9, (445)
Allerdale, 806.0, (788), 515.5, (504)
South Gloucestershire, 803.9, (2292), 440.9, (1257)
Barnsley, 795.6, (1964), 726.3, (1793)
Blackpool, 794.6, (1108), 587.3, (819)
North Tyneside, 786.9, (1636), 733.0, (1524)
Wigan, 786.8, (2586), 541.9, (1781)
Oldham, 786.6, (1865), 634.3, (1504)
Wyre, 741.4, (831), 509.4, (571)
Carlisle, 739.8, (804), 513.4, (558)
Fylde, 739.0, (597), 441.9, (357)
Gedling, 737.9, (870), 484.3, (571)
Wakefield, 737.8, (2570), 631.3, (2199)
Tamworth, 727.5, (558), 662.4, (508)
Northumberland, 727.3, (2345), 567.2, (1829)
Worcester, 720.2, (729), 445.6, (451)
Rochdale, 717.6, (1596), 587.6, (1307)
Bath and North East Somerset, 715.0, (1382), 365.8, (707)
Castle Point, 713.7, (645), 257.8, (233)
Rushcliffe, 701.4, (836), 501.7, (598)
Nuneaton and Bedworth, 695.2, (903), 366.5, (476)
Newark and Sherwood, 686.2, (840), 361.9, (443)
Chorley, 685.2, (810), 312.1, (369)
Erewash, 679.5, (784), 448.1, (517)
Rossendale, 678.5, (485), 661.7, (473)
Salford, 669.5, (1733), 540.5, (1399)
Great Yarmouth, 665.4, (661), 243.6, (242)
Hambleton, 661.6, (606), 433.4, (397)
Tameside, 657.0, (1488), 479.0, (1085)
Craven, 654.5, (374), 245.0, (140)
Torbay, 651.7, (888), 398.5, (543)
Leeds, 649.9, (5155), 566.1, (4490)
Chelmsford, 648.0, (1156), 399.7, (713)
North West Leicestershire, 644.7, (668), 516.4, (535)
Warrington, 643.3, (1351), 418.5, (879)
Hull, 636.7, (1654), 336.8, (875)
Richmondshire, 636.5, (342), 361.1, (194)
Wandsworth, 633.3, (2088), 383.7, (1265)
North East Derbyshire, 622.9, (632), 295.7, (300)
East Riding of Yorkshire, 620.8, (2118), 354.7, (1210)
North Somerset, 619.9, (1333), 333.9, (718)
Bromsgrove, 619.7, (619), 398.5, (398)
Broxtowe, 614.7, (701), 488.5, (557)
Lambeth, 614.0, (2002), 393.8, (1284)
Coventry, 610.2, (2267), 362.3, (1346)
Scarborough, 608.7, (662), 297.0, (323)
Bradford, 604.0, (3260), 394.8, (2131)
Burnley, 603.9, (537), 484.7, (431)
Stoke-on-Trent, 596.4, (1529), 450.5, (1155)
Amber Valley, 596.2, (764), 351.9, (451)
Brentwood, 595.9, (459), 412.9, (318)
Stockport, 586.5, (1721), 407.6, (1196)
St Albans, 586.0, (870), 354.3, (526)
Bury, 580.7, (1109), 401.6, (767)
Manchester, 580.6, (3210), 497.6, (2751)
Nottingham, 580.1, (1931), 448.8, (1494)
Basingstoke and Deane, 579.9, (1024), 272.4, (481)
Bracknell Forest, 573.6, (703), 269.3, (330)
Newcastle-under-Lyme, 571.7, (740), 388.6, (503)
Epsom and Ewell, 570.5, (460), 339.8, (274)
Rochford, 568.9, (497), 338.8, (296)
East Hertfordshire, 567.6, (850), 355.9, (533)
High Peak, 566.6, (525), 520.1, (482)
Sheffield, 556.0, (3252), 355.6, (2080)
Hammersmith and Fulham, 555.2, (1028), 420.8, (779)
Southend-on-Sea, 551.0, (1009), 252.8, (463)
Knowsley, 548.2, (827), 492.5, (743)
Trafford, 547.7, (1300), 541.4, (1285)
St Helens, 547.7, (989), 497.8, (899)
Adur, 547.4, (352), 342.1, (220)
Dartford, 546.2, (615), 238.0, (268)
Lancaster, 545.7, (797), 460.2, (672)
Three Rivers, 545.4, (509), 331.1, (309)
West Lancashire, 545.0, (623), 419.9, (480)
Melton, 544.8, (279), 443.3, (227)
Birmingham, 544.0, (6211), 407.9, (4658)
Warwick, 543.3, (781), 407.6, (586)
Brighton and Hove, 543.2, (1580), 442.1, (1286)
Staffordshire Moorlands, 542.5, (534), 377.9, (372)
Epping Forest, 540.7, (712), 378.2, (498)
South Ribble, 538.9, (597), 302.4, (335)
Rotherham, 537.3, (1426), 344.4, (914)
Reigate and Banstead, 531.8, (791), 279.7, (416)
Arun, 530.0, (852), 297.3, (478)
Barrow-in-Furness, 529.5, (355), 311.7, (209)
Wirral, 527.5, (1709), 522.8, (1694)
Sandwell, 526.7, (1730), 376.9, (1238)
Dudley, 521.5, (1677), 276.7, (890)
Dacorum, 521.4, (807), 337.9, (523)
Crawley, 519.5, (584), 226.0, (254)
Lichfield, 517.4, (542), 353.2, (370)
Calderdale, 516.9, (1093), 374.1, (791)
Ashfield, 516.7, (661), 306.4, (392)
Test Valley, 511.3, (645), 290.1, (366)
Tonbridge and Malling, 510.8, (675), 225.5, (298)
Hyndburn, 509.6, (413), 634.2, (514)
Southwark, 509.4, (1624), 357.2, (1139)
Basildon, 509.1, (953), 246.8, (462)
Central Bedfordshire, 507.5, (1465), 347.5, (1003)
Blaby, 507.3, (515), 236.4, (240)
Liverpool, 505.8, (2519), 503.2, (2506)
Chesterfield, 505.2, (530), 276.5, (290)
York, 504.7, (1063), 417.3, (879)
Preston, 504.4, (722), 349.3, (500)
Sevenoaks, 502.7, (607), 265.0, (320)
Hertsmere, 500.4, (525), 286.9, (301)
Islington, 499.9, (1212), 341.9, (829)
Cheshire West and Chester, 498.7, (1711), 340.5, (1168)
Colchester, 498.7, (971), 318.9, (621)
Harrogate, 498.7, (802), 408.5, (657)
Broxbourne, 498.6, (485), 277.6, (270)
Selby, 497.7, (451), 367.5, (333)
Telford and Wrekin, 496.0, (892), 280.2, (504)
Forest of Dean, 495.4, (430), 215.5, (187)
North Devon, 493.1, (479), 178.1, (173)
Sutton, 491.9, (1015), 268.5, (554)
Rugby, 491.1, (535), 343.3, (374)
Eastleigh, 491.1, (656), 350.3, (468)
Richmond upon Thames, 490.9, (972), 237.9, (471)
Harlow, 490.4, (427), 376.7, (328)
Bromley, 489.9, (1628), 261.2, (868)
Sefton, 488.0, (1349), 490.9, (1357)
Tendring, 485.8, (712), 208.1, (305)
Uttlesford, 484.2, (442), 323.2, (295)
Hackney and City of London, 481.7, (1401), 352.1, (1024)
Gloucester, 480.1, (620), 351.6, (454)
Bolton, 479.9, (1380), 324.8, (934)
Southampton, 479.6, (1211), 344.9, (871)
Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 479.1, (1894), 237.3, (938)
Mid Sussex, 475.4, (718), 329.8, (498)
Chiltern, 474.3, (455), 269.0, (258)
Derbyshire Dales, 474.2, (343), 246.1, (178)
Cheshire East, 474.0, (1821), 295.7, (1136)
South Derbyshire, 473.6, (508), 353.3, (379)
Bolsover, 472.9, (381), 264.4, (213)
South Bucks, 472.6, (331), 308.4, (216)
Lewisham, 472.5, (1445), 322.1, (985)
Watford, 471.1, (455), 308.6, (298)
Hinckley and Bosworth, 471.1, (533), 239.5, (271)
Welwyn Hatfield, 469.8, (578), 252.8, (311)
South Lakeland, 468.2, (492), 284.5, (299)
Wyre Forest, 460.1, (466), 271.5, (275)
Tandridge, 459.6, (405), 239.4, (211)
Maidstone, 458.6, (788), 283.4, (487)
Swindon, 455.5, (1012), 239.4, (532)
East Staffordshire, 453.4, (543), 332.3, (398)
Charnwood, 450.4, (837), 402.5, (748)
Mansfield, 450.1, (492), 243.3, (266)
Ribble Valley, 450.0, (274), 392.5, (239)
Braintree, 449.5, (686), 247.7, (378)
Portsmouth, 449.5, (966), 254.5, (547)
Tower Hamlets, 448.4, (1456), 337.8, (1097)
Milton Keynes, 447.2, (1205), 269.4, (726)
Wolverhampton, 445.4, (1173), 285.2, (751)
Stafford, 445.1, (611), 284.1, (390)
Bexley, 441.8, (1097), 246.9, (613)
Redditch, 441.0, (376), 235.7, (201)
Boston, 440.3, (309), 272.2, (191)
Pendle, 439.7, (405), 388.7, (358)
Lincoln, 439.1, (436), 342.4, (340)
Halton, 438.1, (567), 360.1, (466)
Kirklees, 437.9, (1926), 354.3, (1558)
Swale, 437.1, (656), 212.6, (319)
Wycombe, 435.8, (761), 268.6, (469)
Spelthorne, 435.7, (435), 234.4, (234)
North Hertfordshire, 432.7, (578), 240.3, (321)
Walsall, 432.6, (1235), 302.3, (863)
Stevenage, 432.6, (380), 214.0, (188)
Hillingdon, 431.1, (1323), 270.8, (831)
Gravesham, 429.2, (459), 275.9, (295)
Gosport, 429.1, (364), 162.7, (138)
South Staffordshire, 427.8, (481), 208.1, (234)
South Northamptonshire, 426.5, (403), 309.0, (292)
Rushmoor, 426.0, (403), 194.5, (184)
Malvern Hills, 423.1, (333), 200.8, (158)
Derby, 421.3, (1084), 206.0, (530)
West Oxfordshire, 421.2, (466), 303.7, (336)
South Somerset, 421.2, (709), 169.9, (286)
East Northamptonshire, 421.0, (398), 186.2, (176)
East Devon, 419.0, (613), 216.7, (317)
Blackburn with Darwen, 418.8, (627), 371.4, (556)
Maldon, 415.9, (270), 263.4, (171)
Mendip, 415.3, (480), 174.8, (202)
Cannock Chase, 414.8, (418), 218.3, (220)
Babergh, 414.0, (381), 146.7, (135)
Barnet, 412.3, (1632), 238.2, (943)
Elmbridge, 410.8, (562), 250.7, (343)
Merton, 410.6, (848), 230.9, (477)
Chichester, 409.5, (496), 250.1, (303)
Bedford, 408.6, (708), 253.9, (440)
North Lincolnshire, 406.9, (701), 298.3, (514)
Croydon, 402.6, (1557), 256.8, (993)
Hart, 400.7, (389), 189.5, (184)
Harborough, 399.8, (375), 230.3, (216)
Mole Valley, 398.9, (348), 248.7, (217)
Horsham, 395.7, (569), 231.6, (333)
Greenwich, 395.2, (1138), 251.4, (724)
Woking, 394.9, (398), 209.3, (211)
Havering, 394.5, (1024), 220.4, (572)
Runnymede, 393.6, (352), 286.3, (256)
Worthing, 392.5, (434), 254.1, (281)
Wiltshire, 390.2, (1951), 197.2, (986)
Mid Devon, 388.8, (320), 207.7, (171)
Folkestone and Hythe, 387.6, (438), 190.3, (215)
Exeter, 387.4, (509), 270.2, (355)
Eastbourne, 386.5, (401), 194.7, (202)
Wychavon, 386.3, (500), 212.5, (275)
Camden, 385.1, (1040), 295.2, (797)
Daventry, 383.9, (330), 225.7, (194)
East Lindsey, 383.1, (543), 302.0, (428)
Oxford, 379.8, (579), 445.4, (679)
Vale of White Horse, 378.7, (515), 204.4, (278)
Teignbridge, 377.9, (507), 357.8, (480)
Haringey, 377.1, (1013), 289.2, (777)
Surrey Heath, 375.1, (335), 155.6, (139)
Kensington and Chelsea, 374.0, (584), 305.5, (477)
Stratford-on-Avon, 372.8, (485), 248.3, (323)
Ealing, 372.4, (1273), 253.4, (866)
Harrow, 371.9, (934), 197.5, (496)
Kettering, 371.4, (378), 115.9, (118)
Thurrock, 369.4, (644), 178.4, (311)
Oadby and Wigston, 368.3, (210), 250.8, (143)
Reading, 364.1, (589), 236.1, (382)
Fareham, 363.9, (423), 179.0, (208)
South Oxfordshire, 363.2, (516), 233.7, (332)
South Hams, 363.2, (316), 257.5, (224)
Shropshire, 362.7, (1172), 186.6, (603)
Stroud, 362.6, (435), 200.1, (240)
Luton, 362.4, (772), 292.4, (623)
Waltham Forest, 361.8, (1002), 265.7, (736)
Havant, 361.3, (456), 187.8, (237)
Waverley, 360.2, (455), 189.2, (239)
Medway, 359.7, (1002), 194.9, (543)
East Cambridgeshire, 358.4, (322), 180.3, (162)
Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 357.5, (2044), 193.6, (1107)
Windsor and Maidenhead, 354.6, (537), 223.9, (339)
Leicester, 354.0, (1254), 252.9, (896)
Wokingham, 351.2, (601), 178.2, (305)
West Berkshire, 349.6, (554), 147.0, (233)
New Forest, 348.2, (627), 188.8, (340)
Kingston upon Thames, 348.2, (618), 215.8, (383)
Lewes, 347.6, (359), 336.0, (347)
Brent, 346.0, (1141), 235.6, (777)
West Lindsey, 346.0, (331), 277.0, (265)
East Hampshire, 345.0, (422), 193.0, (236)
Huntingdonshire, 342.2, (609), 211.8, (377)
Corby, 342.0, (247), 164.8, (119)
Cheltenham, 339.6, (395), 276.0, (321)
Norwich, 338.6, (476), 214.8, (302)
Ashford, 337.6, (439), 159.2, (207)
Hastings, 336.7, (312), 322.7, (299)
Cambridge, 335.7, (419), 284.5, (355)
Tunbridge Wells, 335.2, (398), 210.6, (250)
South Kesteven, 331.4, (472), 186.1, (265)
Westminster, 331.4, (866), 246.4, (644)
Northampton, 324.1, (728), 143.4, (322)
Rother, 321.6, (309), 181.1, (174)
Wealden, 320.8, (518), 201.9, (326)
Broadland, 320.4, (419), 155.2, (203)
Cherwell, 318.9, (480), 212.6, (320)
Winchester, 318.0, (397), 272.3, (340)
Aylesbury Vale, 317.9, (634), 221.1, (441)
Eden, 317.4, (169), 246.0, (131)
Cotswold, 317.2, (285), 229.2, (206)
Sedgemoor, 310.9, (383), 129.9, (160)
Hounslow, 310.8, (844), 221.3, (601)
South Cambridgeshire, 309.9, (493), 218.7, (348)
Guildford, 303.4, (452), 212.1, (316)
Barking and Dagenham, 297.3, (633), 215.6, (459)
Tewkesbury, 296.8, (282), 267.3, (254)
Wellingborough, 294.8, (235), 163.1, (130)
Ryedale, 294.3, (163), 158.9, (88)
Newham, 290.0, (1024), 202.8, (716)
Peterborough, 288.2, (583), 154.3, (312)
Rutland, 285.5, (114), 182.8, (73)
King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 280.7, (425), 132.8, (201)
Redbridge, 277.8, (848), 231.3, (706)
South Holland, 274.7, (261), 95.8, (91)
Slough, 272.8, (408), 141.8, (212)
Enfield, 271.4, (906), 161.8, (540)
Ipswich, 267.3, (366), 158.5, (217)
Herefordshire, 263.0, (507), 110.0, (212)
North Kesteven, 251.5, (294), 230.1, (269)
South Norfolk, 243.5, (343), 134.9, (190)
Dorset, 237.8, (900), 145.3, (550)
Dover, 234.5, (277), 138.8, (164)
Torridge, 232.9, (159), 92.3, (63)
Isle of Wight, 225.7, (320), 100.2, (142)
East Suffolk, 225.7, (563), 95.8, (239)
Canterbury, 214.0, (354), 212.2, (351)
West Devon, 209.7, (117), 118.3, (66)
Fenland, 207.2, (211), 101.1, (103)
Mid Suffolk, 205.0, (213), 102.0, (106)
Somerset West and Taunton, 203.7, (316), 128.9, (200)
West Suffolk, 203.3, (364), 101.7, (182)
North Norfolk, 180.3, (189), 51.5, (54)
Thanet, 140.9, (200), 89.5, (127)
Breckland, 135.0, (189), 82.9, (116)

