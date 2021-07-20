Martin tells Johnson there can be ‘no pre-determined outcome’ on legacy

Taoiseach Micheal Martin has told Prime Minister Boris Johnson there can be “no pre-determined outcome” over proposals to deal with legacy in Northern Ireland.

The two leaders spoke by telephone on Tuesday, during which plans announced in Westminster last week to introduce a statute of limitations on crimes committed during the Northern Ireland conflict were raised.

The legislation would apply to military veterans as well as ex-paramilitaries, and would also end all legacy inquests and civil actions related to the Troubles.

The plans have been heavily criticised by all of the political parties in Northern Ireland, as well as victims’ and survivors’ groups.

An Irish Government statement said: “The Taoiseach raised legacy issues, including serious concerns at the British Government’s proposals.

“He emphasised that there can be no pre-determined outcome to the consultation process currently under way.”

A No 10 spokeswoman said: “The Prime Minister stressed that the current focus on criminal justice is not working for anyone and looked forward to further engagement with the Irish Government, parties in Northern Ireland and others on the UK’s proposals.”