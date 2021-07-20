Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, July 21st 2021 Show Links
News / UK

In Pictures: Swan Uppers take to the Thames for annual census

By Press Association
July 20, 2021, 9:02 pm Updated: July 20, 2021, 9:08 pm
Swan Uppers try to capture a swan and its cygnets near Windsor (Steve Parsons/PA)
The ancient ceremony of Swan Upping, the annual counting of swans on a stretch of the River Thames, has been taking place near Windsor.

Swan Uppers in red shirts, using a flotilla of boats, lift the birds from the water and check their health, and the young cygnets are ringed with individual identification numbers.

The Queen still retains the right to claim ownership of any unmarked mute swan swimming in open waters.

Swan Uppers release a swan and its cygnets (Steve Parsons/PA)
The team check the health of cygnets (Steve Parsons/PA)
Swan Uppers take a break from rowing near Bourne End, Berkshire (Steve Parsons/PA)
(Steve Parsons/PA)
The Queen’s swan marker, David Barber, kneeling centre, is joined by Swan Uppers to inspect swans (Steve Parsons/PA)
David Barber inspects a swan (Steve Parsons/PA)
(Steve Parsons/PA)
(Steve Parsons/PA)
Swan Uppers on the Thames (Steve Parsons/PA)
(Steve Parsons/PA)
(Steve Parsons/PA)

