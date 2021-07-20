Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, July 21st 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Police appeal after F1 driver Lando Norris’s watch stolen after Euro 2020 final

By Press Association
July 20, 2021, 9:22 pm
Lando Norris had his watch stolen (David Davies/PA)
Lando Norris had his watch stolen (David Davies/PA)

Police have launched an appeal after F1 driver Lando Norris had his watch stolen following the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

The Bristol-born racer, 21, was left “shaken” after his watch, one of only a small number in circulation, was taken.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police said: “Shortly after 23.50 on Sunday July 11, the victim, a 21-year-old man, left the stadium and returned to his car which was parked in the yellow car park in nearby Rutherford Way.

“He was approached by two men who engaged him in conversation. A short time later he was assaulted and held by one of the men while his watch was removed from his wrist.

“The victim was understandably shaken but did not sustain any lasting injuries.”

The suspects had already left by the time police arrived, the statement added.

On Sunday a 24-year-old man was arrested in Liverpool on suspicion of robbery. He has been bailed to return on a date in mid August.

Scotland Yard have appealed for witnesses, in particular one person who claimed to have captured the incident on their dash cam but left before giving police his details.

Lando Norris watch
Lando Norris’s watch (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Detectives are “very keen” to speak to the person and obtain any footage.

A statement from Formula One last week said: “McLaren Racing can confirm that Lando Norris was involved in an incident, after the Euro 2020 final match at Wembley, during which the watch he was wearing was taken.

“Thankfully, Lando was unharmed but he is understandably shaken. The team is supporting Lando and we are sure that racing fans will join us in wishing him all the best for the British Grand Prix this weekend.

“As this is now a police matter we cannot comment further.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has been approached with a view to buying the watch should call the investigation team on 0777 667 3655 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]