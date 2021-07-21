Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Traffic held up after cow wanders onto M6 motorway

By Press Association
July 21, 2021, 1:24 am
The road was closed after the cow wandered onto the motorway (Jacob King/PA)
Police and farmers have joined forces to help corral a cow which wandered onto the M6 motorway.

The Central Motorway Police Group (CMPG), which covers the Staffordshire and West Midlands Police force areas, said the cow found itself on the M6 near Doxey, Staffordshire, late on Tuesday night after “idiots forced and left a farmer’s gate open”.

According to the CMPG, officers corralled the cow off the road before Highways England officials and a group of local farmers helped to ensure “she was safely walked off the network and back home after an exciting night out”.

The CMPG said: “Many thanks to the drivers held up as we shut the carriageway, your patience as we deal with these and other incidents is greatly appreciated.”

