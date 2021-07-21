Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Coroner to deliver findings in long-running Arlene Arkinson inquest

By Press Association
July 21, 2021, 2:48 am
Arlene Arkinson disappeared in August 1994 (PA)
A coroner is set to deliver his findings later in a long-running inquest into the death of a Northern Ireland teenager who was abducted and murdered more than a quarter of a century ago.

Arlene Arkinson, 15, from the village of Castlederg in Co Tyrone, disappeared in August 1994 following a night out.

Arlene went missing after attending a disco at Bundoran in Co Donegal in the Irish Republic.

She was last seen in a car driven by prime suspect Robert Howard, a convicted child killer and rapist who died in prison in 2015 aged 71.

Convicted child killer Robert Howard (PA)

Howard was charged with murdering the 15-year-old, but acquitted in 2005.

The jury was not told the predator, originally from County Laois in the Republic, had a history of sexual violence.

By the time of his trial he was already serving a life term for killing and raping London teenager Hannah Williams.

An inquest into Arlene’s death finished hearing evidence in 2019, after more than a decade of stop-start hearings.

Judge Brian Sherrard will deliver his findings at Omagh Courthouse later on Wednesday.

He could rule on a number of issues, including whether there is enough information to conclude that Howard killed Arlene.

Kathleen Arkinson, sister of murdered Arlene Arkinson (Lesley-Anne McKeown/PA)

Despite extensive searches, Arlene’s remains have never been found.

A grave in Co Sligo was exhumed by gardai in March 2018 but was found to contain the remains of an adult male.

Arlene’s family have repeatedly said that they will never give up hope of recovering her body.

Speaking in 2019, Arlene’s sister Kathleen said: “She was 15 when she went missing

“It was us that suffered, dragged through the mud, what the police gave us was unbelievable but we are still standing here and I will be here until Arlene is found.

“I will never give up looking for Arlene and I would like to thank the public for their prayers, and keep Arlene in their prayers.”

The inquest first opened in November 2007 but has faced several delays over the years due to a number of factors including legal challenges, resource issues and difficulties obtaining documents from Irish police.

