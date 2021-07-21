Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, July 21st 2021
What the papers say – July 21

By Press Association
July 21, 2021, 3:24 am
What the papers say – July 21 (PA)
Migrant crossings, the so-called pingdemic and the Duke of Sussex’s book are making headlines on Wednesday.

The Times leads with news the number of illegal migrants crossing the Channel has already passed 2020’s figure.

The Daily Mail writes about “chaotic scenes” in the stretch of water dividing the UK and France, with Home Secretary Priti Patel pledging millions to the French to help, while the Daily Express carries the same story.

And Metro reports on “gunboat diplomacy”, after a French warship escorted a dinghy with migrants on board into British waters.

To Covid, and The Daily Telegraph writes Prime Minister Boris Johnson will come under pressure to make more people exempt from the “pingdemic”, allowing critical workers to be tested rather than face isolation if they are a close contact of a known case.

The Daily Mirror reports more than a million pupils missed class last week after “pingdemic pandemonium”, and The Independent leads with claims ministers are “sowing confusion” over Covid controls.

And the i reports there are three weeks for the country to avoid new restrictions “if unlocking backfires”.

Elsewhere, The Guardian writes the leaked database of people targeted by Pegasus spyware includes the mobile phone number of French President Emmanuel Macron.

The Financial Times writes the UK will put itself on a “collision course” with the EU with new demands on post-Brexit trading arrangements between Britain and Northern Ireland.

And the Daily Star has a sideways take on Harry’s forthcoming book.

