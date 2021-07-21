Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / UK

Sun and heat set to continue to bake parts of the UK

By Press Association
July 21, 2021, 5:54 am
People enjoying the sun at Helen’s Bay beach in County Down, Northern Ireland (Liam McBurney/PA)
The hot weather which has baked the UK over the last few days is set to continue on Wednesday, with scattered thunderstorms also forecast to return.

The Met Office says the mercury is expected to push 30C (86F) across southern and western England and 25C (77F) in Belfast, with temperatures forecast to be slightly cooler in the east.

It comes after England reached its hottest temperature of the year on Tuesday – 32.2C (89.96F) recorded at Heathrow Airport in west London.

The previous high for the year was 31.6C (88.88F), which was also recorded at Heathrow on Sunday.

An amber extreme heat warning remains in place for central and southern England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

While much of England is set to sizzle on Wednesday, scattered thunderstorms are forecast to return across the country’s east.

However, the wet weather is not expected to be as serious as the downpours which saturated south-eastern and central England on Tuesday.

As of 5am on Wednesday, the Environment Agency has 17 flood alerts – meaning flooding is possible – in place throughout parts of London, Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.

