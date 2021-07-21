Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Seven arrested in operation to bust Albanian people smuggling network

By Press Association
July 21, 2021, 6:02 am
Officers making an arrest in Croydon (NCA)
Seven people have been arrested in an operation that police think may have “significantly disrupted” a people smuggling network which moved hundreds of Albanian migrants to the UK illegally.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) said the network’s alleged ringleader was among those who were detained in a series of raids in south London, Surrey, Oxfordshire and Hartlepool on Tuesday.

Investigators think the alleged smugglers – who are believed to have contacts in France, Germany the Netherlands and Poland – used lorries and hired vans to move people to the UK from northern France.

The six men, aged from 26 to 44 years old, and a 26 year-old woman who have been arrested are being questioned on suspicion of involvement in a range of offences.

National Crime Agency officers conducting a raid on a property in Croydon (National Crime Agency/PA)

They include suspicion of facilitating illegal immigration, conspiracy to facilitate illegal immigration, money laundering offences and suspicion of possessing false ID documents.

The NCA said the operation involved around 100 officers, was supported by the Metropolitan Police and Immigration Enforcement and that approximately £30,000 cash was recovered.

Searches were also carried out at locations in Croydon town centre, south London, and in Hartlepool.

NCA branch commander Richard Harrison said: “The network claimed to provide a top of the range service and charged accordingly, using complicit drivers to transport migrants in hired vehicles.

“This activity represented a significant threat to both the safety of the migrants involved and the security of UK border controls.”

A van which was carrying 10 Albanian migrants, stopped by Border Force officers in Coquelles, near Calais (National Crime Agency/PA)

The NCA said that Border Force officers who carried out searches of vehicles at the Channel Tunnel terminal in Coquelles, near Calais, managed to stop six smuggling attempts in the six months to December 2020.

Another two attempts which have been linked to the network were stopped in May, as NCA investigators shared intelligence with French and German counterparts which led to vehicles containing migrants being halted by police before they could reach the coast.

In some cases, migrants are believed to have paid out between £20,000 and £25,000 to try and reach the UK, according to the NCA.

Financial investigators have identified numerous bank accounts alleged to belong to the network, each showing tens or even hundreds of thousands of pounds in turnover.

NCA deputy director Andrea Wilson described people smuggling as “a form of criminality that sees people exploited for profit by criminals who have no regard for human life.”

She added that the penalties for those who are caught are “severe and life-changing” and “it is simply not worth the risk”.

