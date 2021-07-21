Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 22nd 2021 Show Links
News / UK

More than 100 e-scooters seized as police urge riders to follow rules

By Press Association
July 21, 2021, 3:20 pm
E-scooters seized by West Midlands Police (West Midlands Police/PA)
E-scooters seized by West Midlands Police (West Midlands Police/PA)

A police force has seized more than 100 e-scooters during the first half of the year, and promised ongoing action to combat rule-breakers.

West Midlands Police stressed that the only place a privately owned e-scooter could be used was on private land, with the landowner’s permission.

As well as confirming that 106 e-scooters were seized in its area between January and June, the force said further work to tackle illegal riders would address concerns around users putting others at risk.

Seized e-scooters
E-scooters seized by West Midlands Police in the Aston area of Birmingham in June (West Midlands Police/PA)

A crackdown in Birmingham city centre on Monday saw police seize a further 14 e-scooters.

Although e-scooters are legally available to buy, it is against the law to ride a privately owned one in public places including roads, parks or pavements.

VOI e-scooters being trialled in Birmingham, Coventry and Sandwell are legal, but can only be ridden legally in places where people can use bicycles such as roads and cycle lanes.

Sergeant Jon Butler, of the West Midlands Police road harm prevention team, said: “The scheme being trialled has ensured there is an alternative and more environmentally friendly way to travel.

“However, e-scooters can be very dangerous if people use them illegally and dangerously.

“We want people to feel safe in our towns and cities and we’ll continue to take action against those who ignore the rules.”

The West Midlands Assistant Police and Crime Commissioner Tom McNeil said: “I’m concerned the Government has got itself in a mess with e-scooters.

“There doesn’t seem to be a consistent, clear message for people to follow.

“I’m also concerned some retailers are turning a blind eye to the law and are selling expensive e-scooters without warning customers they can’t ride them on public roads.

“I’d urge anyone who rents an e-scooter, as part of the trials taking place in our region, to do so safely, wearing a helmet and sticking to the roads and cycle lanes.

“Anyone who buys a private e-scooter should only ride it on private land with the owner’s permission.

“I’m grateful to West Midlands Police for taking tough action and for engaging with those riding them and educating them on the rules.

“I fully support looking at greener ways to travel around our towns and cities, but the Government must ensure safety isn’t compromised.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal