Thursday, July 22nd 2021 Show Links
News / UK

What the papers say – July 22

By Press Association
July 22, 2021, 1:43 am
Stories about the ‘pingdemic’ feature heavily on Thursday’s front pages with reports of the damaging impact of self-isolation guidance on close contacts of coronavirus cases.

The disruption to supermarket supplies leads many of the papers, with The Daily Telegraph reporting supply chains are “starting to fail” as thousands of workers are sent into isolation.

The Times writes supermarket workers are unlikely to be granted an exemption from isolating with only a few people in critical sectors permitted to take daily tests as an alternative.

The Sun says “pings are running out”, while the Daily Mail asks “When will No10 act?”

Metro carries the punny headline “Shelf Isolation”, while the Daily Star writes the “bog roll bandits are back”.

While the i says “shutdown replaces lockdown”, reporting disruption to retail, transport, tourism, manufacturing, the NHS and police.

The proposed 3% pay rise for NHS workers leads The Guardian, the paper reporting nurses are likely to reject the award and may take industrial action.

And the Daily Mirror calls the plan a “pay insult”.

The latest on the Northern Ireland Protocol features on the front of The Independent, with officials suggesting a trade war between the UK and EU was “inevitable” unless Britain refuses to back down.

While the Daily Express says the EU has triggered a stand-off after rejecting Britain’s plans.

The Financial Times carries news of a “fillip for London” after shares in buyout group Bridgepoint Advisers rose 29% on their first day of trading.

