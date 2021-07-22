Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / UK

NHS workers have lost thousands in pay during past decade, union claims

By Press Association
July 22, 2021, 8:33 am
A GMB union sign (Steve Parsons/PA)
NHS workers in England have lost up to £9,000 a year during a decade of pay cuts, new analysis suggests.

Cleaners have lost more than £1,000 every year, 999 call handlers £3,500, nurses more than £6,000, and midwives more than £7,500, according to the GMB union.

The figures were released amid continuing anger over a 3% pay rise for NHS workers announced on Wednesday.

The GMB is now consulting members on the pay offer and will be recommending they reject the “paltry” response from the Government.

National officer Rehana Azam said: “After 10 years of pay cuts, a pandemic that saw NHS staff put all their lives at risk and now a pay offer from the Government that amounts to taking yet more cash from their pockets, it’s no wonder moral among NHS workers is rock bottom.

“It can’t be right that our health workers have had their pay slashed by thousands and it can’t be right that their reward for their pandemic efforts is yet more cuts to their pay.

“GMB will be recommending members turn down this paltry pay offer.

“Ministers need to think again.”

