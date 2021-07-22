Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / UK

Public urged to line the streets for funeral of PCSO Julia James

By Press Association
July 22, 2021, 11:27 am
The funeral of PCSO Julia James. is being held on Thursday (Kent Police/PA)
The daughter of PCSO Julia James has called on the community to “come together once more” as her mother is laid to rest.

A funeral service is being held at Canterbury Cathedral on Thursday following a procession, with members of the public invited to line the streets near where the officer lived.

Ms James, 53, was found dead in Akholt Wood close to her home in Snowdown, Kent, on April 27.

The death sparked a huge murder investigation involving dozens of officers from all over the country.

The funeral procession will pass through the village of Aylesham, near where Ms James lived.

Floral tributes
Floral tributes to the popular officer were left near her family home following her death (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Her daughter Bethan Coles said on Facebook: “It would be lovely to see the community come together once more; so if you wish to gather in the Market Square or line the streets for a final farewell please do so!

“There will be a small private wake however the Ratling will be open for those wishing to have a drink in my Mum’s memory and have kindly offered to open early and show the service on their big screen should anyone wish to see it.”

Those attending the service in Canterbury at 12pm have been asked to wear blue in a nod to Ms James’s many years of service to Kent Police.

Ms Coles is expected to read a poem at the service, with temporary Detective Superintendent Gavin Moss speaking on behalf of the police force.

Callum Wheeler, 21, from Aylesham, has been charged with Ms James’s murder and a trial date has been set for November 29.

