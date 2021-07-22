Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Changing of the Guard returns to Windsor Castle

By Press Association
July 22, 2021, 12:26 pm Updated: July 22, 2021, 4:50 pm
Members of the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards arrive for the Changing of the Guard at Windsor Castle in Berkshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The Changing of the Guard ceremony has been performed at Windsor Castle for the first time since the pandemic began.

The 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards were given the honour of staging the event at the Queen’s Berkshire home in their familiar scarlet tunics and iconic bearskins.

Second Lieutenant Henry Turnbull, Captain of the New Guard at Windsor Castle, said the pandemic meant he was taking part in his first Changing of the Guard and the experience had been “really special”.

Changing of the Guard – Windsor Castle
The commanding officers of the old (left) and new guard of the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards during the Changing of the Guard ceremony (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The officer, who is Platoon Commander Inkerman Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards and on a gap-year commission in the Army, added: “The guardsmen have been working really, really hard over the past few weeks to prepare for this special occasion – lots of bits of kit to prepare.

“And to take part in the first Ceremonial Guard Mount is really, really special, especially to have crowds back today with restrictions being lifted makes it extra special, nothing compares to marching up the street out in Windsor.”

The prestigious Household Division of the Army carries out state ceremonial and public duties such as Trooping the Colour, the State Opening of Parliament and mounting the Queen’s Guard at Buckingham Palace, the Tower of London and Windsor Castle.

But since March 2020, the Guardsmen of the Household Division have stopped all ceremonial activities to avoid gatherings of the public and help stop the spread of Covid-19.

Changing of the Guard – Windsor Castle
The Changing of the Guard at Windsor Castle was staged for the first time in more than a year (Andrew Matthews/PA)

During the pandemic, an “Administrative Guard Mount” was in operation where soldiers took up their sentry duty positions but ceremonies were not carried out as they changed over.

Guardsmen from the Household Division have been guarding the nation’s kings and queens since 1660 but they are also fighting soldiers who when not performing ceremonial duties are on operations or training.

During the pandemic, they remained busy manning Covid-19 testing sites and vaccine centres across the country and carrying out operational training.

Grenadier Guardsmen also took part in a revised version of the Queen’s Birthday Parade staged at Windsor and played a key role in the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh.

Changing of the Guard – Windsor Castle
The ceremony was watched by hundreds of tourists. Andrew Matthews/PA

Hundreds of tourists were in the grounds of Windsor Castle to watch as the Changing of the Guard ceremony was staged for the first time since last March.

It is understood arrangements are being made for the ceremony to resume at Buckingham Palace in due course.

Second Lieutenant Thomas Hodson, Captain of the Old Guard at Windsor Castle, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards said: “It’s been quite nerve wracking as it’s my first Changing of the Guard, or any ceremonial duty, so there’s been quite a few butterflies, but I am really proud to lead the Old Guard and to lead the Guards back onto ceremonial duty.”

