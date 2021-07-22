Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, July 23rd 2021
New Winnie-the-Pooh stories to mark bear’s 95th anniversary, publisher says

By Press Association
July 23, 2021, 12:09 am
A new Winnie-the-Pooh story collection will be released to celebrate the beloved bear’s 95th anniversary, the publisher has announced (Farshore/PA)
A new Winnie-the-Pooh story collection will be released to celebrate the beloved bear’s 95th anniversary, the publisher has announced.

The official prequel, Winnie-the-Pooh: Once There Was A Bear, will arrive on September 30, Farshore said.

Author AA Milne’s original stories featuring the honey-loving teddy bear were released in October 1926.

Jane Riordan
Author Jane Riordan has written a Winnie-the-Pooh story to mark the bear’s 95th anniversary (Kim Raymond/Disney/PA)

The collection has been written by Jane Riordan, “perfectly capturing the original voice” of Milne, according to Farshore.

Mark Burgess is the illustrator and the books are in the style of original artist EH Shepard, the publisher said.

Once There Was A Bear will take readers back to when Pooh was bought from Harrods for baby Christopher Robin, according to the synopsis.

It imagines the “before stories” of Pooh, Eeyore and Piglet for the first time and shares a glimpse at a younger Christopher only previously seen in Milne’s poetry, the publisher said.

Riordan said: “In the original stories, Pooh lives in a tree in the Hundred Acre Wood but history tells us that he was bought from Harrods for Christopher Robin’s first birthday.

“I couldn’t resist going back to this time in Once There Was A Bear and I loved the idea of seeing Pooh, Eeyore and Piglet in London and in the nursery written about so much in Milne’s poetry and beautifully captured in Shepard’s decorations.

“I hope readers will enjoy meeting some familiar friends again as they embark on new adventures.”

Milne’s Pooh stories were an instant success and remain classics of children’s fiction.

Once There Was A Bear is set to be published on September 30 for ages 5+.

