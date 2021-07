The victims of the Omagh bomb

Ardersier Port sold to new owners with decommissioning and green energy plans The former McDermott fabrication yard at Ardersier is under new ownership, it was announced last night.

Schlumberger posts £314 million profit in second quarter Schlumberger turned a profit in the second quarter as drilling activity continued to rebound from the pandemic-driven oil bust.

Demand for offshore rigs predicted to rise in coming years – Bassoe The demand for offshore rigs is expected to grow in the coming years, despite scores of assets currently sitting idle.