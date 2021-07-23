Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Friday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to July 19, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (July 20-23) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 315 local areas in England, 307 (97%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates and eight (3%) have seen a fall.

Redcar & Cleveland continues to have the highest rate, with 2,090 new cases in the seven days to July 19 – the equivalent of 1,523.9 per 100,000 people.

This is up from 1,017.9 in the seven days to July 12.

Middlesbrough has the second highest rate, up from 1,015.7 to 1,420.8, with 2,003 new cases.

Stockton-on-Tees has the third highest rate, up from 788.5 to 1,222.7, with 2,413 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Copeland (up from 541.2 to 1,171.8)

Redcar and Cleveland (1,017.9 to 1,523.9)

Great Yarmouth (320.1 to 791.3)

Castle Point (344.1 to 781.2)

Stockton-on-Tees (788.5 to 1,222.7)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on July 23 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to July 19; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 19; rate of new cases in the seven days to July 12; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 12.

Redcar and Cleveland, 1523.9, (2090), 1017.9, (1396)

Middlesbrough, 1420.8, (2003), 1015.7, (1432)

Stockton-on-Tees, 1222.7, (2413), 788.5, (1556)

Copeland, 1171.8, (799), 541.2, (369)

Hartlepool, 1121.0, (1050), 1014.3, (950)

South Tyneside, 1068.4, (1613), 1312.1, (1981)

Sunderland, 1050.4, (2917), 986.7, (2740)

North East Lincolnshire, 1027.8, (1640), 956.4, (1526)

Darlington, 942.9, (1007), 764.0, (816)

South Gloucestershire, 933.4, (2661), 502.3, (1432)

Plymouth, 926.0, (2427), 564.7, (1480)

Doncaster, 919.6, (2868), 643.5, (2007)

Bassetlaw, 912.7, (1072), 490.4, (576)

Solihull, 892.9, (1932), 596.2, (1290)

Bristol, City of, 882.7, (4090), 592.8, (2747)

Blackpool, 869.2, (1212), 635.4, (886)

Allerdale, 857.2, (838), 617.8, (604)

Gateshead, 849.8, (1717), 954.7, (1929)

Wigan, 819.7, (2694), 579.3, (1904)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 811.7, (2458), 864.5, (2618)

Barnsley, 799.6, (1974), 725.1, (1790)

Oldham, 795.4, (1886), 659.2, (1563)

North Warwickshire, 795.2, (519), 709.4, (463)

County Durham, 792.7, (4202), 768.2, (4072)

Great Yarmouth, 791.3, (786), 320.1, (318)

Wyre, 788.6, (884), 569.2, (638)

Castle Point, 781.2, (706), 344.1, (311)

Carlisle, 755.4, (821), 535.5, (582)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 754.5, (980), 419.6, (545)

Wakefield, 743.0, (2588), 656.6, (2287)

Bath and North East Somerset, 742.4, (1435), 437.7, (846)

Chorley, 737.6, (872), 370.5, (438)

Kingston upon Hull, City of, 730.6, (1898), 414.6, (1077)

Salford, 725.9, (1879), 554.4, (1435)

North Tyneside, 723.9, (1505), 753.2, (1566)

Fylde, 720.5, (582), 555.8, (449)

Torbay, 716.3, (976), 459.4, (626)

Gedling, 715.9, (844), 558.1, (658)

Bromsgrove, 713.8, (713), 450.5, (450)

Tameside, 709.1, (1606), 497.6, (1127)

Newark and Sherwood, 708.2, (867), 474.6, (581)

Wandsworth, 706.8, (2330), 428.3, (1412)

Hambleton, 696.6, (638), 505.5, (463)

North East Derbyshire, 692.9, (703), 362.7, (368)

Worcester, 690.6, (699), 589.8, (597)

Chelmsford, 685.0, (1222), 455.7, (813)

Rushcliffe, 684.7, (816), 557.1, (664)

Craven, 680.8, (389), 372.8, (213)

Rochdale, 680.7, (1514), 655.1, (1457)

Northumberland, 678.6, (2188), 652.8, (2105)

Richmondshire, 673.7, (362), 446.7, (240)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 672.7, (2295), 442.6, (1510)

Burnley, 670.3, (596), 471.2, (419)

Erewash, 670.0, (773), 532.2, (614)

Warrington, 666.6, (1400), 475.7, (999)

Lambeth, 665.6, (2170), 427.6, (1394)

Coventry, 663.8, (2466), 413.4, (1536)

Bradford, 658.8, (3556), 454.8, (2455)

Brentwood, 658.3, (507), 402.5, (310)

Tamworth, 655.8, (503), 641.5, (492)

North West Leicestershire, 652.4, (676), 550.1, (570)

South Ribble, 650.8, (721), 330.4, (366)

Scarborough, 650.1, (707), 391.7, (426)

North Somerset, 645.0, (1387), 394.3, (848)

Leeds, 643.4, (5103), 590.3, (4682)

Rossendale, 642.1, (459), 639.3, (457)

Bracknell Forest, 637.3, (781), 327.2, (401)

Amber Valley, 625.1, (801), 447.1, (573)

Southend-on-Sea, 624.2, (1143), 309.6, (567)

Rochford, 623.8, (545), 391.4, (342)

Broxtowe, 622.6, (710), 538.4, (614)

Chesterfield, 616.8, (647), 289.8, (304)

Warwick, 613.6, (882), 429.2, (617)

Three Rivers, 612.9, (572), 355.8, (332)

Dartford, 611.9, (689), 300.2, (338)

Crawley, 610.3, (686), 288.2, (324)

Stockport, 608.3, (1785), 458.7, (1346)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 608.0, (787), 446.5, (578)

Adur, 603.4, (388), 334.4, (215)

Nottingham, 602.6, (2006), 483.0, (1608)

Sheffield, 601.2, (3516), 397.0, (2322)

Dudley, 598.9, (1926), 342.0, (1100)

St Albans, 598.2, (888), 396.1, (588)

Bury, 597.9, (1142), 450.3, (860)

East Hertfordshire, 595.0, (891), 418.7, (627)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 594.1, (1100), 441.8, (818)

Lancaster, 593.7, (867), 436.9, (638)

Basingstoke and Deane, 592.4, (1046), 357.9, (632)

Stoke-on-Trent, 590.9, (1515), 506.7, (1299)

Arun, 587.2, (944), 353.9, (569)

Hertsmere, 586.2, (615), 308.8, (324)

Central Bedfordshire, 585.8, (1691), 346.1, (999)

Sandwell, 585.8, (1924), 417.7, (1372)

Southampton, 585.7, (1479), 373.8, (944)

Broxbourne, 584.9, (569), 325.9, (317)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 584.1, (575), 411.4, (405)

Rotherham, 582.9, (1547), 409.6, (1087)

Manchester, 582.6, (3221), 502.7, (2779)

North Devon, 581.6, (565), 292.3, (284)

Telford and Wrekin, 581.0, (1045), 291.9, (525)

St. Helens, 578.1, (1044), 491.7, (888)

Ashfield, 576.2, (737), 394.0, (504)

Selby, 574.9, (521), 355.3, (322)

Melton, 574.1, (294), 540.9, (277)

Epping Forest, 574.1, (756), 410.1, (540)

Basildon, 573.2, (1073), 301.8, (565)

Birmingham, 572.7, (6539), 455.4, (5200)

Tendring, 571.8, (838), 255.9, (375)

Tonbridge and Malling, 570.6, (754), 283.0, (374)

Brighton and Hove, 566.9, (1649), 428.0, (1245)

Sevenoaks, 562.3, (679), 328.8, (397)

West Lancashire, 559.9, (640), 413.8, (473)

Bolsover, 557.3, (449), 279.3, (225)

Blaby, 555.5, (564), 313.2, (318)

Preston, 555.4, (795), 397.5, (569)

Calderdale, 553.3, (1170), 412.9, (873)

Bromley, 552.8, (1837), 309.0, (1027)

Barrow-in-Furness, 551.8, (370), 413.1, (277)

Rugby, 549.9, (599), 364.4, (397)

Trafford, 549.4, (1304), 519.1, (1232)

Southwark, 549.2, (1751), 386.7, (1233)

Islington, 548.9, (1331), 344.4, (835)

Portsmouth, 548.1, (1178), 312.2, (671)

Lichfield, 547.9, (574), 386.6, (405)

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole, 546.9, (2162), 305.8, (1209)

Watford, 545.7, (527), 328.2, (317)

Epsom and Ewell, 540.8, (436), 415.5, (335)

Knowsley, 538.9, (813), 527.6, (796)

Welwyn Hatfield, 538.8, (663), 295.0, (363)

Gloucester, 537.5, (694), 324.5, (419)

Dacorum, 537.0, (831), 381.2, (590)

Bexley, 536.5, (1332), 263.0, (653)

Chiltern, 535.8, (514), 282.5, (271)

Test Valley, 533.4, (673), 388.4, (490)

Richmond upon Thames, 531.8, (1053), 304.0, (602)

Bolton, 531.7, (1529), 348.1, (1001)

Uttlesford, 531.3, (485), 365.9, (334)

Maidstone, 530.8, (912), 301.5, (518)

Hackney and City of London, 529.8, (1541), 357.6, (1040)

Harrogate, 527.9, (849), 418.5, (673)

Harlow, 526.0, (458), 391.7, (341)

Reigate and Banstead, 523.7, (779), 347.6, (517)

South Staffordshire, 522.1, (587), 244.6, (275)

Colchester, 520.8, (1014), 347.2, (676)

South Northamptonshire, 519.6, (491), 282.6, (267)

Sutton, 518.5, (1070), 318.9, (658)

Swindon, 518.0, (1151), 280.8, (624)

Wyre Forest, 517.3, (524), 320.9, (325)

Gosport, 513.9, (436), 246.4, (209)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 513.5, (581), 295.2, (334)

Cannock Chase, 513.1, (517), 255.1, (257)

Wirral, 512.6, (1661), 510.5, (1654)

Redditch, 511.4, (436), 300.3, (256)

Cheshire West and Chester, 509.2, (1747), 383.9, (1317)

East Northamptonshire, 508.8, (481), 246.5, (233)

Mansfield, 506.8, (554), 304.6, (333)

Eastleigh, 503.1, (672), 405.0, (541)

Derbyshire Dales, 501.9, (363), 327.7, (237)

Hart, 501.7, (487), 219.4, (213)

Hyndburn, 501.0, (406), 555.3, (450)

Wolverhampton, 498.6, (1313), 323.9, (853)

Charnwood, 497.7, (925), 379.3, (705)

Wycombe, 497.6, (869), 308.1, (538)

Walsall, 496.4, (1417), 333.1, (951)

Spelthorne, 494.8, (494), 266.4, (266)

Cheshire East, 494.6, (1900), 350.6, (1347)

Harborough, 492.5, (462), 270.8, (254)

High Peak, 492.1, (456), 543.9, (504)

Mid Sussex, 492.0, (743), 352.3, (532)

South Lakeland, 492.0, (517), 345.4, (363)

Lewisham, 491.8, (1504), 360.3, (1102)

Liverpool, 491.1, (2446), 491.9, (2450)

South Bucks, 489.7, (343), 354.1, (248)

Tandridge, 489.1, (431), 296.2, (261)

Kettering, 486.4, (495), 162.1, (165)

Tower Hamlets, 485.3, (1576), 339.7, (1103)

Kirklees, 483.0, (2124), 367.0, (1614)

Barnet, 482.0, (1908), 268.8, (1064)

Halton, 480.6, (622), 362.4, (469)

Sefton, 477.6, (1320), 488.8, (1351)

South Somerset, 477.0, (803), 228.7, (385)

Maldon, 475.9, (309), 280.3, (182)

Milton Keynes, 474.7, (1279), 319.2, (860)

Braintree, 473.1, (722), 285.1, (435)

Swale, 473.1, (710), 251.9, (378)

Stafford, 472.0, (648), 346.0, (475)

East Staffordshire, 469.3, (562), 361.6, (433)

Mendip, 468.0, (541), 237.9, (275)

Hillingdon, 463.4, (1422), 302.7, (929)

York, 462.0, (973), 448.2, (944)

Pendle, 461.4, (425), 411.5, (379)

Forest of Dean, 459.7, (399), 341.0, (296)

Corby, 458.3, (331), 185.5, (134)

Bedford, 458.2, (794), 272.4, (472)

North Hertfordshire, 457.4, (611), 301.0, (402)

Stroud, 456.0, (547), 189.2, (227)

Blackburn with Darwen, 452.9, (678), 348.7, (522)

Havering, 451.5, (1172), 263.1, (683)

East Devon, 449.8, (658), 274.8, (402)

Gravesham, 448.9, (480), 343.2, (367)

Worthing, 448.6, (496), 280.4, (310)

Stevenage, 448.5, (394), 256.1, (225)

Camden, 447.0, (1207), 308.5, (833)

Babergh, 446.6, (411), 219.5, (202)

Boston, 444.6, (312), 327.8, (230)

Chichester, 442.5, (536), 310.4, (376)

Medway, 441.9, (1231), 221.9, (618)

Exeter, 441.4, (580), 296.8, (390)

West Oxfordshire, 441.1, (488), 321.8, (356)

South Derbyshire, 441.0, (473), 401.8, (431)

Elmbridge, 440.8, (603), 282.2, (386)

Croydon, 438.1, (1694), 292.2, (1130)

Wiltshire, 435.6, (2178), 234.6, (1173)

Mole Valley, 435.6, (380), 293.4, (256)

Merton, 434.3, (897), 272.1, (562)

Leicester, 433.1, (1534), 272.7, (966)

Daventry, 432.8, (372), 214.1, (184)

Rushmoor, 432.4, (409), 232.6, (220)

Harrow, 432.0, (1085), 247.7, (622)

Wokingham, 431.3, (738), 212.1, (363)

Lincoln, 430.0, (427), 372.6, (370)

Woking, 429.6, (433), 244.1, (246)

Greenwich, 428.6, (1234), 273.3, (787)

Derby, 427.9, (1101), 274.0, (705)

Ribble Valley, 427.0, (260), 407.3, (248)

Ealing, 426.6, (1458), 278.5, (952)

Malvern Hills, 425.7, (335), 274.5, (216)

Thurrock, 424.5, (740), 215.7, (376)

Eastbourne, 423.2, (439), 247.7, (257)

Northampton, 422.1, (948), 183.9, (413)

Haringey, 421.4, (1132), 304.1, (817)

Surrey Heath, 421.0, (376), 178.0, (159)

Runnymede, 420.5, (376), 301.9, (270)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 420.0, (636), 230.5, (349)

Waltham Forest, 419.5, (1162), 282.7, (783)

Oadby and Wigston, 419.2, (239), 268.4, (153)

North Lincolnshire, 416.7, (718), 329.1, (567)

Oxford, 415.9, (634), 377.8, (576)

Kensington and Chelsea, 415.7, (649), 318.3, (497)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 413.8, (2366), 230.8, (1320)

Stratford-on-Avon, 412.0, (536), 253.7, (330)

Reading, 411.7, (666), 257.8, (417)

Kingston upon Thames, 406.2, (721), 241.1, (428)

South Hams, 405.7, (353), 301.1, (262)

Folkestone and Hythe, 404.4, (457), 229.2, (259)

Teignbridge, 401.0, (538), 367.5, (493)

New Forest, 399.8, (720), 236.6, (426)

East Lindsey, 399.4, (566), 321.0, (455)

Vale of White Horse, 399.2, (543), 220.6, (300)

West Berkshire, 398.9, (632), 200.1, (317)

Huntingdonshire, 397.8, (708), 241.1, (429)

Brent, 397.5, (1311), 264.4, (872)

Horsham, 397.1, (571), 259.4, (373)

Tunbridge Wells, 396.7, (471), 224.9, (267)

Havant, 396.1, (500), 249.6, (315)

Cherwell, 395.3, (595), 210.0, (316)

Waverley, 392.6, (496), 227.2, (287)

Wychavon, 390.9, (506), 281.2, (364)

Shropshire, 390.9, (1263), 235.8, (762)

South Oxfordshire, 390.7, (555), 253.4, (360)

Mid Devon, 386.3, (318), 309.8, (255)

Fareham, 386.3, (449), 234.9, (273)

Norwich, 386.3, (543), 237.6, (334)

Westminster, 381.5, (997), 266.0, (695)

Luton, 378.3, (806), 318.2, (678)

Wealden, 377.1, (609), 208.7, (337)

Rutland, 375.7, (150), 177.8, (71)

Cambridge, 369.4, (461), 239.6, (299)

West Lindsey, 369.0, (353), 295.8, (283)

Aylesbury Vale, 368.0, (734), 215.6, (430)

Cheltenham, 368.0, (428), 301.8, (351)

Ashford, 361.4, (470), 195.3, (254)

Sedgemoor, 361.3, (445), 172.1, (212)

South Kesteven, 356.0, (507), 211.3, (301)

Lewes, 354.4, (366), 335.1, (346)

Guildford, 352.4, (525), 224.8, (335)

Winchester, 351.6, (439), 297.9, (372)

Broadland, 351.0, (459), 214.1, (280)

Hounslow, 350.6, (952), 237.5, (645)

East Hampshire, 349.9, (428), 242.0, (296)

Rother, 346.6, (333), 178.0, (171)

Hastings, 345.3, (320), 288.1, (267)

East Cambridgeshire, 341.7, (307), 240.4, (216)

South Cambridgeshire, 338.8, (539), 223.1, (355)

Cotswold, 333.8, (300), 235.9, (212)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 330.3, (500), 139.4, (211)

Peterborough, 328.3, (664), 180.5, (365)

Wellingborough, 327.4, (261), 184.4, (147)

Barking and Dagenham, 327.4, (697), 228.7, (487)

Enfield, 322.7, (1077), 178.9, (597)

Ryedale, 321.4, (178), 200.4, (111)

Newham, 319.1, (1127), 217.2, (767)

South Holland, 318.9, (303), 140.0, (133)

Tewkesbury, 316.8, (301), 236.8, (225)

Eden, 315.5, (168), 266.7, (142)

Slough, 311.0, (465), 161.2, (241)

Ipswich, 310.4, (425), 176.0, (241)

South Norfolk, 310.2, (437), 165.4, (233)

Redbridge, 306.7, (936), 235.2, (718)

Herefordshire, County of, 301.3, (581), 139.5, (269)

Torridge, 298.8, (204), 139.2, (95)

Isle of Wight, 296.3, (420), 118.5, (168)

Dorset, 293.0, (1109), 169.6, (642)

Fenland, 278.8, (284), 118.8, (121)

West Suffolk, 278.7, (499), 98.3, (176)

North Kesteven, 277.1, (324), 231.8, (271)

Mid Suffolk, 274.3, (285), 110.7, (115)

Dover, 264.1, (312), 165.9, (196)

West Devon, 263.5, (147), 136.2, (76)

East Suffolk, 263.0, (656), 131.9, (329)

North Norfolk, 248.0, (260), 73.4, (77)

Canterbury, 241.8, (400), 205.0, (339)

Somerset West and Taunton, 196.6, (305), 164.4, (255)

Thanet, 182.5, (259), 93.7, (133)

Breckland, 160.8, (225), 95.0, (133)