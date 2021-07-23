Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Number of Covid patients in English hospitals up 30% in a week

By Press Association
July 23, 2021, 6:57 pm
(Joe Giddens/PA)
The number of people in hospital with coronavirus in England has risen to its highest level in four months, data shows.

Latest figures from NHS England show that 4,401 hospital beds were occupied by confirmed Covid-19 cases on Friday, the highest level since March 22.

This is a week-on-week rise of 30.7% from the 3,367 people in hospital on July 16.

But the numbers are still much lower than the peak of the second wave when patient levels in England reached 34,336 on January 18.

The North East and Yorkshire had the highest number of beds occupied with Covid patients on Friday, at 1,026.

This is up 40% on the previous week and the highest since March 12 when there were 1,049.

The NHS England data also showed that Covid hospital admissions rose 23% week-on-week from 636 on July 14 to 783 on July 21.

The total includes 215 in the North East England and Yorkshire, up 17% week-on-week and the highest daily number for the region since February 16.

Total admissions for England are still some way below the peak of the second wave when they hit 4,134 on January 12.

But the figures reflect how the third wave of coronavirus is continuing to drive a slow but steady rise in hospital admissions.

