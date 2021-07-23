Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Holidaymakers seeking budget beach break ‘should do homework’

By Press Association
July 24, 2021, 12:06 am
Holidaymakers planning a budget European beach break should choose their destination carefully, new research suggests (Niall Carson/PA)
Holidaymakers planning a budget European beach break should “do some homework” before choosing their destination, according to new research.

Post Office Travel Money found big differences in the cost of tourist staples at resorts across Europe.

Portugal’s Algarve was the cheapest out of the Eurozone destinations studied, due to average prices such as £1.57 for an ice-cream, £1.31 for a bottle or can of Coca-Cola, and £43.09 for a three-course family meal including wine and soft drinks.

Other bargain destinations include the Portuguese island of Madeira; Paphos, Cyprus; Costa del Sol, Spain; and the Spanish island of Majorca.

The overall basket of goods analysed was more than twice as expensive in Nice, southern France, compared with the Algarve.

Typical prices in Nice include £3.06 for an ice-cream, £5.60 for a bottle of beer at a bar or cafe, and £14.86 for a half-day sun lounger rental.

A poll of more than 2,000 UK adults indicated that 44% of families planning to travel abroad this year will budget more to allow for rising resort costs and coronavirus tests.

The tests required to enable tourists to enter their destination and return to the UK can add several hundred pounds per person to holiday bills.

Nick Boden, head of Post Office Travel Money, said: “After such a long wait, it is understandable that families want to head to European beach resorts for some summer sun.

“However, the big variations we found between costs in European resorts means it will pay dividends to do some homework before leaving home to get a realistic view of the holiday cash needed in the resorts they are considering.”

