Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing 12-year-old girl

Police are becoming “increasingly concerned” for the welfare of a 12-year-old girl who has been missing for more than 36 hours.

Mannat Mann was last seen in east London on Thursday but does not know the area and has not tried to contact relatives elsewhere in the city.

Most of her ties are in Wolverhampton in the West Midlands.

Mannat was last seen near Wanstead Park in Redbridge at about 1.45pm on Thursday.

There has been one possible sighting about a mile from where she went missing.

Police are increasingly concerned for Mannat’s wellbeing (Family handout/PA)

Metropolitan Police detective Sergeant Gurps Singh said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Mannat’s wellbeing.

“She does not know the area she went missing from and we don’t believe she has tried to contact family members living in other parts of London.

“We have been carrying out extensive enquiries all day in an effort to locate her but we now need the public’s help.

“Every set of eyes is a valuable resource. I’d urge anyone who lives in the Wanstead Park area to check their dash-cam and doorbell footage from yesterday afternoon through to this evening and to contact police if they have captured any sightings of Mannat.

“We are also keeping an open mind as to whether she has travelled outside the London area, possibly back to the West Midlands.

“Our priority is to bring her home safely and any information that can assist in that effort could be vital.”

Police described her as of Asian appearance with long dark hair. When last seen she was wearing a white t-shirt and grey leggings with a white stripe.

The force said she has relatives in Hounslow, west London.

– Police urged anyone who sees Mannat to call 999 and quote reference CAD8090/23JUL.