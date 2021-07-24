Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Parents’ ‘worst nightmare’ over as 11-year-old Fatuma found safe and well

By Press Association
July 24, 2021, 4:26 pm Updated: July 24, 2021, 4:47 pm
Fatuma Kadir, from Bolton, has been found safe and well (Greater Manchester Police/PA)
An 11-year-old girl who travelled to London from her home in Greater Manchester has been found safe and well, police said.

Fatuma Kadir, from Bolton, left home without her parents’ knowledge on Thursday evening before travelling on several trains to get to London Euston in the early hours of Friday.

Greater Manchester Police said she was found in London on Saturday and will be re-united with her family.

Fatuma Kadir went missing from her home in Bolton (Greater Manchester Police/PA)

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Rollinson said: “We are delighted to confirm that Fatuma Kadir has been found safe and well.

“She was found in London earlier today so we are now working to reunite her with her parents, who are as you can imagine, incredibly relieved.

“The last couple of days have been every parent’s worst nightmare, so I know they will agree with me when I say a huge thank you to everyone who has shared our appeal to find Fatuma.

“Your help has been invaluable, so thank you.

“We would now ask that their privacy be respected, so they can be together as a family.”

