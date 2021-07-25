Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
What the papers say – July 25

By Press Association
July 25, 2021, 4:50 am
What the papers say – July 25
Vaccine passports to attend Premier League matches and other pandemic developments lead the papers on Sunday.

Ministers are considering plans which would allow only fully-vaccinated football fans to attend Premier League matches and other events, according to the Sunday Mirror and The Sunday Telegraph.

Food industry leaders in The Observer condemn a Government scheme to prevent the effects of the “pingdemic” as an “absolute disaster” that has done more harm than good to supply chains.

The Health Secretary Sajid Javid has been blamed for “frightening” Boris Johnson into moving France into the amber-plus travel category, The Mail on Sunday reports.

The Sunday People decries the “holiday border farce”, with the paper saying there has been “fury” as British tourists are hit with airport delays.

An MPs inquiry has found women serving in the armed forces have experienced “shocking” levels of rape and discrimination, The Independent says.

The Sunday Times reports privates schools have been accused of taking advantage of pandemic disruption by aggressively lobbying universities on behalf of students with lower marks.

The Sunday Express reports every victim of crime in the UK will be provided with the name, phone number and email address of a police officer to contact about their case as part of a “major new blitz” on crime.

And Daily Star Sunday offers a “free smile on a stick inside” due to the UK facing a shortage of teeth-whitening kits.

