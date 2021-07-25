What the papers say – July 25

Vaccine passports to attend Premier League matches and other pandemic developments lead the papers on Sunday.

Ministers are considering plans which would allow only fully-vaccinated football fans to attend Premier League matches and other events, according to the Sunday Mirror and The Sunday Telegraph.

The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph: 'Double jab needed to watch Premier League'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletter:https://t.co/UsfUCzx4yO pic.twitter.com/DvwrWRLH8C — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) July 24, 2021

Food industry leaders in The Observer condemn a Government scheme to prevent the effects of the “pingdemic” as an “absolute disaster” that has done more harm than good to supply chains.

Sunday’s The Observer: Food bosses: ministers are making supply chaos worse #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/S9Mp8Etas3 — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) July 24, 2021

The Health Secretary Sajid Javid has been blamed for “frightening” Boris Johnson into moving France into the amber-plus travel category, The Mail on Sunday reports.

The Mail on Sunday: France fiasco: Cabinet at war #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/KIIyS71Izv — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) July 24, 2021

The Sunday People decries the “holiday border farce”, with the paper saying there has been “fury” as British tourists are hit with airport delays.

Tomorrow’s #frontpage – Holiday border farce: Airport delays hit Brit tourists, fury at staff shortage and queues#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/yYQMvynvmt — The Sunday People (@thesundaypeople) July 24, 2021

An MPs inquiry has found women serving in the armed forces have experienced “shocking” levels of rape and discrimination, The Independent says.

The Sunday Times reports privates schools have been accused of taking advantage of pandemic disruption by aggressively lobbying universities on behalf of students with lower marks.

The Sunday Times: Schools lobby Oxbridge for private pupils #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/CBOaic0mJs — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) July 24, 2021

The Sunday Express reports every victim of crime in the UK will be provided with the name, phone number and email address of a police officer to contact about their case as part of a “major new blitz” on crime.

And Daily Star Sunday offers a “free smile on a stick inside” due to the UK facing a shortage of teeth-whitening kits.