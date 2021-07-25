Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Dogs and their owners take to the sea in annual surfing competition

By Press Association
July 25, 2021, 4:08 pm
Dogs and their owners took to the sea on Sunday morning in the annual Dogmasters competition (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Dogs and their owners have taken to the sea in Dorset in the UK’s only canine surfing and paddleboard championship.

After having to cancel in 2020 as a result of the pandemic, Dogmasters at Branksome Dene Beach in Poole returned on Sunday morning for the third edition since its inception in 2018.

The marine pet show sees people and their dogs hop on to paddleboards and surfboards for tandem races.

Other events include solo surfs where four-legged friends ride the waves alone – with dogs awarded prizes for “style, longest wave, dismount, effort, tricks and most importantly tail wagging”, according to the event’s website.

Run by local aquatic sports business Shaka Surf, Dogmasters also includes a fancy dress competition, with one brave competitor taking to the waves in a fabric Scooby-Doo outfit this year.

