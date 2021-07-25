Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Lady Kitty Spencer’s wedding dress revealed after she married fashion tycoon

By Press Association
July 25, 2021, 5:58 pm
Lady Kitty Spencer (Ian West/PA)
Lady Kitty Spencer’s wedding dress has been revealed after she got married to billionaire fashion businessman Martin Lewis.

The model, who is Harry’s cousin and the daughter of Diana, tied the knot with the tycoon wearing a decadent Victorian-inspired Dolce and Gabbana gown in Italy.

Dolce and Gabbana said the lace bridal gown was created exclusively for Lady Kitty, 30, “on the most important day of her life”.

It featured white lace, puff shoulders with a full skirt and floor-length veil, and she wore her hair slicked back.

She was appointed Dolce and Gabbana’s global ambassador earlier this year, and has been in a relationship with Mr Lewis, 62, for two years.

Lady Kitty, who reportedly walked down the aisle with her brothers Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp, and Samuel Aitken, shared photographs of what appeared to be her hen do in Florence on Friday.

One photograph showed six women wearing brightly coloured wigs with their backs to the camera as they walked down a boulevard.

Celebrities including Pixie Lott, Idris Elba, Viscountess Emma Weymouth and Made In Chelsea’s Mark Francis Vandelli reportedly attended the star-studded wedding.

Mr Vandelli showed off the silver suit and white bow-tie he wore for the wedding on Instagram, with the caption “I’m coming for you Kitty Spencer” and heart emojis in the colours of the Italian flag.

Lady Kitty was born in England and raised in South Africa but spent much of her childhood at Althorp, where Diana also grew up, and which will be inherited by her younger brother Louis.

