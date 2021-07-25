Daily reported cases of Covid-19 in UK drop for fifth day in a row

The number of new cases of Covid-19 reported each day in the UK has fallen for the fifth day in a row, new figures show.

A total of 29,173 cases were reported by the Government on Sunday, down from the 48,161 recorded a week ago on July 18.

It is the fifth day in a row that the number of daily reported cases has dropped, with average daily cases down 15% week on week.

The last time cases fell for five consecutive days was between February 5 and 9.

However, it is too soon for the data to show any impact from the ending of legal restrictions in England last Monday (July 19) due to the time lag between people becoming infected and getting tested.

Some restrictions remain in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, including limits on indoor gatherings and wearing face coverings in certain areas.

Government figures also show that a further 28 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Sunday, bringing the UK total to 129,158.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been 154,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

Government data also shows that, up to July 24, some 46,563,452 first doses of coronavirus vaccine had been administered in the UK, with 37,160,659 second doses.

Meanwhile, the latest case rates for every local authority in England show that infection levels were rising in the majority of areas last week.

The figures, for the seven days to July 21, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (July 22-25) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Today's update to the #COVID19 Dashboard is experiencing a delay. On Sunday 25 July, 29,173 new cases were reported across the UK. 46,563,452 people have now received the 1st dose of a #vaccine. 37,160,659 have received a 2nd dose. Today’s deaths data is not yet available. pic.twitter.com/N2sVvylvT1 — Public Health England (@PHE_uk) July 25, 2021

Of the 315 local areas in England, 270 (86%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 43 (14%) have seen a fall, and two remain unchanged.

Redcar & Cleveland continues to have the highest rate, with 1,785 new cases in the seven days to July 21, the equivalent of 1,301.5 per 100,000 people.

This is up from 1,268,7 in the seven days to July 14.

Middlesbrough has the second highest rate, up from 1,178.2 to 1,194.5, with 1,684 new cases.

Stockton-on-Tees has the third highest rate, up from 944.5 to 1,081.3, with 2,134 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Crawley (up from 353.2 to 623.6)

Kettering (241.7 to 483.4)

Corby (246.5 to 487.4)

South Ribble (393.5 to 624.6)

Stroud (244.2 to 461.0)

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week falls are:

South Tyneside (down from 1,235.3 to 882.3)

Gateshead (939.3 to 717.6)

North Warwickshire (802.9 to 617.5)

High Peak (584.9 to 402.5)

Newcastle upon Tyne (855.6 to 686.5)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on July 25 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to July 21; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 21; rate of new cases in the seven days to July 14; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 14.

Redcar and Cleveland, 1301.5, (1785), 1268.7, (1740)

Middlesbrough, 1194.5, (1684), 1178.2, (1661)

Stockton-on-Tees, 1081.3, (2134), 944.5, (1864)

Copeland, 965.0, (658), 767.1, (523)

Hartlepool, 945.9, (886), 1060.2, (993)

North East Lincolnshire, 909.4, (1451), 959.5, (1531)

South Tyneside, 882.3, (1332), 1235.3, (1865)

Sunderland, 872.9, (2424), 1038.2, (2883)

South Gloucestershire, 830.6, (2368), 625.1, (1782)

Darlington, 828.6, (885), 864.2, (923)

Doncaster, 827.2, (2580), 735.2, (2293)

Plymouth, 816.5, (2140), 687.1, (1801)

Blackpool, 807.5, (1126), 694.2, (968)

Bassetlaw, 789.2, (927), 638.5, (750)

Bristol, 781.9, (3623), 672.5, (3116)

Solihull, 773.7, (1674), 735.3, (1591)

Gateshead, 717.6, (1450), 939.3, (1898)

Allerdale, 710.9, (695), 691.5, (676)

Wigan, 708.9, (2330), 660.6, (2171)

Barnsley, 697.9, (1723), 738.1, (1822)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 696.0, (904), 512.8, (666)

Wyre, 692.3, (776), 647.7, (726)

Oldham, 690.4, (1637), 714.0, (1693)

County Durham, 686.9, (3641), 783.4, (4153)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 686.5, (2079), 855.6, (2591)

Wakefield, 683.0, (2379), 667.5, (2325)

Great Yarmouth, 677.5, (673), 462.1, (459)

Salford, 674.2, (1745), 569.5, (1474)

Hull, 667.1, (1733), 515.4, (1339)

Castle Point, 658.4, (595), 521.2, (471)

Torbay, 654.6, (892), 553.3, (754)

Chorley, 646.3, (764), 491.5, (581)

Craven, 644.0, (368), 491.8, (281)

North East Derbyshire, 643.6, (653), 487.9, (495)

Newark and Sherwood, 642.9, (787), 569.3, (697)

Tameside, 639.3, (1448), 551.0, (1248)

Fylde, 638.8, (516), 642.5, (519)

North Tyneside, 635.8, (1322), 747.9, (1555)

Gedling, 626.8, (739), 631.9, (745)

Hambleton, 625.6, (573), 552.4, (506)

Wandsworth, 624.9, (2060), 508.7, (1677)

Bromsgrove, 624.7, (624), 492.6, (492)

South Ribble, 624.6, (692), 393.5, (436)

Crawley, 623.6, (701), 353.2, (397)

Burnley, 619.7, (551), 530.8, (472)

North Warwickshire, 617.5, (403), 802.9, (524)

Rushcliffe, 615.9, (734), 618.4, (737)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 612.3, (2089), 522.3, (1782)

Worcester, 611.5, (619), 657.0, (665)

Carlisle, 610.1, (663), 622.0, (676)

Bath and North East Somerset, 607.9, (1175), 565.5, (1093)

Rochdale, 605.6, (1347), 669.0, (1488)

Chelmsford, 603.2, (1076), 537.6, (959)

Bradford, 601.2, (3245), 510.0, (2753)

Three Rivers, 599.0, (559), 394.3, (368)

Warrington, 597.1, (1254), 540.4, (1135)

Coventry, 595.1, (2211), 495.3, (1840)

Lambeth, 593.8, (1936), 483.4, (1576)

Dartford, 589.7, (664), 400.5, (451)

Leeds, 580.4, (4603), 599.5, (4755)

Southampton, 576.2, (1455), 401.6, (1014)

Northumberland, 575.9, (1857), 676.7, (2182)

Rochford, 573.4, (501), 461.3, (403)

Erewash, 572.9, (661), 595.5, (687)

North Somerset, 569.2, (1224), 470.6, (1012)

Scarborough, 569.2, (619), 514.0, (559)

Dudley, 568.7, (1829), 408.6, (1314)

Brentwood, 568.7, (438), 467.4, (360)

Stockport, 566.1, (1661), 505.8, (1484)

Southend-on-Sea, 564.6, (1034), 416.7, (763)

Rotherham, 563.7, (1496), 462.7, (1228)

Broxtowe, 563.0, (642), 574.4, (655)

Arun, 560.5, (901), 417.4, (671)

Watford, 558.1, (539), 352.1, (340)

North West Leicestershire, 557.9, (578), 565.6, (586)

Ashfield, 557.4, (713), 427.6, (547)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 554.0, (2190), 389.3, (1539)

Lancaster, 554.0, (809), 447.8, (654)

Chesterfield, 553.9, (581), 410.9, (431)

Sheffield, 552.4, (3231), 467.5, (2734)

Sevenoaks, 551.6, (666), 384.3, (464)

Nottingham, 550.9, (1834), 510.7, (1700)

Broxbourne, 550.0, (535), 399.9, (389)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 548.8, (1016), 466.1, (863)

Amber Valley, 548.6, (703), 511.9, (656)

Central Bedfordshire, 546.3, (1577), 408.1, (1178)

Bracknell Forest, 544.3, (667), 423.5, (519)

Preston, 543.5, (778), 449.2, (643)

Telford and Wrekin, 543.2, (977), 365.3, (657)

Tamworth, 542.4, (416), 705.4, (541)

Tonbridge and Malling, 541.8, (716), 370.0, (489)

Hertsmere, 540.4, (567), 385.1, (404)

Selby, 538.5, (488), 411.6, (373)

Basildon, 537.4, (1006), 405.5, (759)

West Lancashire, 537.2, (614), 458.4, (524)

Warwick, 537.0, (772), 458.4, (659)

St Albans, 535.5, (795), 458.1, (680)

Sandwell, 531.9, (1747), 467.3, (1535)

St. Helens, 530.5, (958), 503.9, (910)

Southwark, 530.4, (1691), 420.3, (1340)

North Devon, 529.1, (514), 400.4, (389)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 525.3, (680), 483.6, (626)

Calderdale, 524.9, (1110), 448.8, (949)

Bexley, 524.4, (1302), 314.6, (781)

Manchester, 523.5, (2894), 530.5, (2933)

Birmingham, 523.0, (5972), 493.7, (5637)

Blaby, 523.0, (531), 395.0, (401)

Rossendale, 521.8, (373), 654.7, (468)

Bury, 521.5, (996), 518.9, (991)

Basingstoke and Deane, 521.0, (920), 464.4, (820)

Barrow-in-Furness, 520.5, (349), 471.3, (316)

East Hertfordshire, 518.9, (777), 481.5, (721)

Islington, 518.8, (1258), 387.3, (939)

Epping Forest, 517.1, (681), 470.8, (620)

Maidstone, 516.8, (888), 371.3, (638)

Tendring, 516.5, (757), 358.2, (525)

Bolsover, 516.4, (416), 381.1, (307)

Cannock Chase, 516.1, (520), 311.6, (314)

Portsmouth, 512.8, (1102), 374.1, (804)

Knowsley, 512.4, (773), 503.1, (759)

Mansfield, 512.3, (560), 354.9, (388)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 512.0, (504), 487.6, (480)

Rugby, 508.6, (554), 421.4, (459)

Dacorum, 508.5, (787), 434.9, (673)

Lichfield, 507.8, (532), 439.1, (460)

Welwyn Hatfield, 505.5, (622), 319.4, (393)

Bromley, 505.5, (1680), 381.2, (1267)

Stoke-on-Trent, 505.1, (1295), 560.5, (1437)

Brighton and Hove, 504.7, (1468), 475.8, (1384)

Chiltern, 504.6, (484), 356.5, (342)

Adur, 500.8, (322), 440.1, (283)

Trafford, 499.7, (1186), 509.8, (1210)

Redditch, 499.6, (426), 348.3, (297)

South Northamptonshire, 499.5, (472), 330.2, (312)

Hackney and City of London, 496.5, (1444), 381.0, (1108)

South Staffordshire, 493.6, (555), 322.0, (362)

Richmondshire, 491.3, (264), 582.5, (313)

Uttlesford, 490.8, (448), 405.3, (370)

Harlow, 490.4, (427), 419.2, (365)

Bolton, 489.7, (1408), 391.9, (1127)

Corby, 487.4, (352), 246.5, (178)

Swindon, 486.5, (1081), 348.3, (774)

Hart, 486.2, (472), 283.3, (275)

Harrogate, 486.2, (782), 437.1, (703)

Richmond upon Thames, 484.3, (959), 363.1, (719)

Wolverhampton, 483.8, (1274), 372.5, (981)

Kettering, 483.4, (492), 241.7, (246)

Colchester, 482.3, (939), 405.2, (789)

Maldon, 482.1, (313), 326.5, (212)

Wyre Forest, 476.8, (483), 376.1, (381)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 476.4, (539), 364.2, (412)

Barnet, 474.1, (1877), 309.2, (1224)

Test Valley, 473.2, (597), 467.7, (590)

Gloucester, 471.6, (609), 384.9, (497)

Epsom and Ewell, 470.1, (379), 470.1, (379)

Melton, 468.7, (240), 548.7, (281)

Reigate and Banstead, 466.6, (694), 428.2, (637)

Wycombe, 465.0, (812), 353.3, (617)

Charnwood, 462.7, (860), 389.6, (724)

Walsall, 461.7, (1318), 378.3, (1080)

Stroud, 461.0, (553), 244.2, (293)

Gosport, 459.7, (390), 334.8, (284)

Eastleigh, 459.6, (614), 432.7, (578)

South Lakeland, 457.7, (481), 422.5, (444)

East Northamptonshire, 457.0, (432), 342.8, (324)

Cheshire East, 455.5, (1750), 404.3, (1553)

Sutton, 455.1, (939), 394.0, (813)

Hyndburn, 454.1, (368), 517.0, (419)

Liverpool, 453.4, (2258), 492.7, (2454)

Tower Hamlets, 453.0, (1471), 358.1, (1163)

Lewisham, 452.2, (1383), 393.3, (1203)

Kirklees, 452.0, (1988), 370.6, (1630)

Harborough, 450.9, (423), 321.9, (302)

Medway, 450.9, (1256), 268.9, (749)

South Bucks, 449.7, (315), 392.6, (275)

Wirral, 449.1, (1455), 504.0, (1633)

Cheshire West and Chester, 448.9, (1540), 422.9, (1451)

Gravesham, 446.0, (477), 353.5, (378)

Pendle, 442.9, (408), 402.8, (371)

Halton, 441.2, (571), 388.7, (503)

Spelthorne, 440.7, (440), 342.5, (342)

Milton Keynes, 439.8, (1185), 372.2, (1003)

Swale, 439.8, (660), 321.8, (483)

Hillingdon, 437.6, (1343), 342.5, (1051)

Bedford, 437.4, (758), 326.0, (565)

Northampton, 436.3, (980), 237.3, (533)

Derbyshire Dales, 435.5, (315), 413.4, (299)

Sefton, 434.5, (1201), 481.5, (1331)

Exeter, 432.3, (568), 325.7, (428)

Haringey, 431.8, (1160), 319.8, (859)

Stafford, 431.2, (592), 388.3, (533)

Tandridge, 428.9, (378), 343.8, (303)

North Hertfordshire, 428.2, (572), 344.4, (460)

East Staffordshire, 427.5, (512), 414.2, (496)

Havering, 426.9, (1108), 311.3, (808)

Croydon, 426.2, (1648), 325.3, (1258)

Stevenage, 425.7, (374), 348.3, (306)

Camden, 423.7, (1144), 334.8, (904)

Wokingham, 422.5, (723), 253.6, (434)

Mendip, 422.2, (488), 313.2, (362)

Greenwich, 422.0, (1215), 322.3, (928)

Leicester, 421.5, (1493), 296.1, (1049)

Mid Sussex, 421.1, (636), 400.6, (605)

Chichester, 420.2, (509), 345.9, (419)

Braintree, 420.0, (641), 355.8, (543)

Ealing, 418.1, (1429), 314.2, (1074)

South Somerset, 417.6, (703), 324.9, (547)

Waltham Forest, 417.0, (1155), 308.7, (855)

Harrow, 416.1, (1045), 293.4, (737)

Woking, 414.7, (418), 282.8, (285)

Wiltshire, 414.0, (2070), 294.4, (1472)

York, 413.5, (871), 438.7, (924)

Merton, 413.0, (853), 325.3, (672)

Teignbridge, 410.7, (551), 342.9, (460)

Thurrock, 410.1, (715), 277.6, (484)

Boston, 409.0, (287), 376.2, (264)

Ribble Valley, 408.9, (249), 404.0, (246)

Worthing, 408.8, (452), 324.7, (359)

North Lincolnshire, 408.6, (704), 358.7, (618)

Mole Valley, 406.9, (355), 331.3, (289)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 406.1, (615), 276.0, (418)

East Devon, 404.0, (591), 348.6, (510)

Brent, 403.6, (1331), 285.0, (940)

High Peak, 402.5, (373), 584.9, (542)

Oxford, 401.4, (612), 353.5, (539)

Runnymede, 400.3, (358), 326.5, (292)

Oadby and Wigston, 399.9, (228), 319.2, (182)

Elmbridge, 399.9, (547), 329.7, (451)

Tunbridge Wells, 399.2, (474), 250.2, (297)

Lincoln, 398.8, (396), 394.8, (392)

Kensington and Chelsea, 398.4, (622), 321.5, (502)

Blackburn with Darwen, 395.5, (592), 371.4, (556)

East Lindsey, 392.3, (556), 326.0, (462)

Derby, 389.0, (1001), 342.8, (882)

Malvern Hills, 388.8, (306), 332.9, (262)

Westminster, 388.4, (1015), 265.2, (693)

Cherwell, 387.4, (583), 255.8, (385)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 385.1, (2202), 294.0, (1681)

Reading, 384.5, (622), 297.3, (481)

Daventry, 382.8, (329), 293.2, (252)

Wellingborough, 381.4, (304), 210.8, (168)

Winchester, 381.2, (476), 281.9, (352)

South Hams, 380.4, (331), 312.6, (272)

Havant, 379.5, (479), 317.7, (401)

South Derbyshire, 378.5, (406), 431.7, (463)

Fareham, 377.7, (439), 283.9, (330)

Huntingdonshire, 377.6, (672), 261.9, (466)

Wychavon, 377.0, (488), 320.6, (415)

Forest of Dean, 376.8, (327), 417.1, (362)

West Berkshire, 376.1, (596), 251.2, (398)

Babergh, 375.9, (346), 332.5, (306)

New Forest, 373.2, (672), 277.1, (499)

Eastbourne, 372.1, (386), 311.3, (323)

Surrey Heath, 370.6, (331), 257.5, (230)

Stratford-on-Avon, 370.5, (482), 296.7, (386)

Luton, 370.3, (789), 323.4, (689)

Folkestone and Hythe, 369.9, (418), 297.4, (336)

Norwich, 369.2, (519), 275.3, (387)

Hastings, 366.9, (340), 255.8, (237)

Kingston upon Thames, 366.7, (651), 281.7, (500)

Rushmoor, 365.8, (346), 305.5, (289)

Hounslow, 360.6, (979), 259.3, (704)

Vale of White Horse, 360.3, (490), 286.7, (390)

West Oxfordshire, 359.7, (398), 375.1, (415)

Cambridge, 356.6, (445), 274.8, (343)

Aylesbury Vale, 351.5, (701), 246.7, (492)

Wealden, 350.5, (566), 235.9, (381)

Cheltenham, 349.9, (407), 325.0, (378)

Rutland, 348.1, (139), 235.4, (94)

Shropshire, 345.7, (1117), 281.9, (911)

Ashford, 343.8, (447), 248.4, (323)

Peterborough, 339.2, (686), 223.0, (451)

Horsham, 337.3, (485), 324.1, (466)

Waverley, 337.2, (426), 300.0, (379)

Guildford, 335.6, (500), 261.1, (389)

South Oxfordshire, 335.1, (476), 299.9, (426)

Broadland, 334.1, (437), 243.2, (318)

Enfield, 331.9, (1108), 206.7, (690)

Sedgemoor, 327.2, (403), 220.0, (271)

East Hampshire, 323.8, (396), 290.3, (355)

South Cambridgeshire, 322.5, (513), 262.1, (417)

West Lindsey, 322.0, (308), 322.0, (308)

Mid Devon, 321.9, (265), 370.5, (305)

South Norfolk, 317.3, (447), 187.4, (264)

Rother, 316.4, (304), 225.9, (217)

Newham, 314.0, (1109), 234.2, (827)

Barking and Dagenham, 310.9, (662), 262.6, (559)

Dorset, 308.6, (1168), 191.5, (725)

Ipswich, 308.2, (422), 206.7, (283)

Redbridge, 302.4, (923), 241.8, (738)

Mid Suffolk, 302.2, (314), 129.0, (134)

Lewes, 302.1, (312), 338.0, (349)

South Kesteven, 301.9, (430), 261.2, (372)

Isle of Wight, 301.9, (428), 152.4, (216)

Slough, 300.3, (449), 214.0, (320)

Torridge, 298.8, (204), 174.3, (119)

South Holland, 296.8, (282), 194.7, (185)

Cotswold, 296.0, (266), 266.0, (239)

Fenland, 291.6, (297), 142.4, (145)

North Kesteven, 290.0, (339), 230.9, (270)

Tewkesbury, 289.4, (275), 256.8, (244)

East Cambridgeshire, 288.3, (259), 290.5, (261)

Ryedale, 283.5, (157), 245.6, (136)

West Suffolk, 279.8, (501), 143.0, (256)

Herefordshire, 279.0, (538), 196.1, (378)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 276.1, (418), 204.8, (310)

West Devon, 263.5, (147), 163.1, (91)

Eden, 259.1, (138), 287.3, (153)

East Suffolk, 251.7, (628), 173.6, (433)

Dover, 244.6, (289), 191.3, (226)

Canterbury, 236.4, (391), 193.5, (320)

North Norfolk, 235.6, (247), 129.7, (136)

Thanet, 199.4, (283), 107.8, (153)

Somerset West and Taunton, 191.5, (297), 181.2, (281)

Breckland, 166.5, (233), 107.9, (151)