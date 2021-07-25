News / UK Man charged after pedestrians struck by car on Blackpool promenade By Press Association July 25, 2021, 10:28 pm An aerial view of Blackpool Tower and beach (Peter Byrne/PA) A man has been charged with attempted murder after a car struck a number of pedestrians on Blackpool promenade. Lancashire Police on Sunday said that Adam Clarke, 30, of Arnfield Road, Stockport, has also been charged with common assault and dangerous driving. A man has been charged by detectives investigating an attempted murder in Blackpool.Police were called around 5.25am yesterday (July 24th) to reports that pedestrians had been hit by a car on Blackpool North Pier. Read more >https://t.co/mqOpA0byYO pic.twitter.com/TO2ida4E3M— Lancashire Police (@LancsPolice) July 25, 2021 Police were called at 5.25am on Saturday to reports a red Peugeot had driven at a small group of people on Blackpool North Pier. Clarke is due to appear at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Man charged after car gets stuck in sand in Stonehaven Man arrested after pedestrians struck on Blackpool promenade Man charged after death in Fife Man charged after two-vehicle crash on A82 near Torlundy