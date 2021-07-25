Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, July 26th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Bride ‘over the moon’ after volunteer diver finds wedding ring lost in lake

By Press Association
July 25, 2021, 10:39 pm Updated: July 25, 2021, 10:49 pm
Annabelle and Mick Balchin (Annabelle Balchin/PA)
Annabelle and Mick Balchin (Annabelle Balchin/PA)

A bride has said she is “over the moon” after a diver found her husband’s wedding ring when he lost it in a lake on the day they got married.

Newlywed Annabelle Balchin, 22, described the moment Lake District Divers volunteer Angus Hosking retrieved the white-gold ring which is engraved with the couple’s initials from Lake Windermere in Cumbria.

Mrs Balchin, a customer services advisor at NFU Mutual, got married to Mick Balchin, 30, a canal boat builder, at Town Head Estate in Windermere on Thursday.

During the heatwave that day, they took a dip in the lake from a private jetty on the estate along with their wedding guests.

Lake District Diver Angus Hosking recovering the wedding ring of Annabelle and Mick Balchin after it was lost in Lake Windermere on their wedding day (Annabelle Balchin)
Lake District Divers volunteer Angus Hosking recovering a wedding ring for newlyweds Annabelle and Mick Balchin after it was lost in Lake Windermere (Annabelle Balchin/PA)

Calling from her honeymoon in Wales, Mrs Balchin said: “On Thursday it was 33C so us and all our guests decided to go for a dip in the evening.

“We were all jumping in off the jetty and my husband didn’t take his wedding ring off.

“When he was jumping in, it slid right off – he felt it slide off when he jumped off the jetty.”

The couple called Lake District Divers the next morning, and were “relieved” when Mr Hosking retrieved the ring “within minutes”.

Mick Balchin's wedding ring after it was recovered from Lake Windermere (Annabelle Balchin)
Canal boat builder Mick Balchin’s wedding ring after it was recovered from Lake Windermere (Annabelle Balchin/PA)

“Within five minutes of them being in the water, they found it. We were absolutely over the moon,” Mrs Balchin, from Sedbergh, Cumbria, said.

“We tried not to panic too much, but it cost us quite a bit of money, we had it engraved, and it’s the sentimental value that came with it.

“We had just said our vows and just exchanged rings so we were literally just panicking so it was a massive relief.”

Mrs Balchin said they offered Mr Hosking payment but he would only take a donation to a gofundme account as a gesture of thanks.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]