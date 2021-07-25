Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Woman slashed with knife at Speakers’ Corner

By Press Association
July 25, 2021, 10:47 pm
Police tape (Dave Thompson/PA)
A woman has been attacked with a knife at Speakers’ Corner in London’s Hyde Park, police said.

The 39-year-old woman was taken to hospital after the attack at the site where people gather for public speeches and debates.

Footage shared on social media shows someone dressed in black approaching a woman wearing a Charlie Hebdo T-shirt.

The woman is later seen clutching her right hand close to her body and with what appears to be blood at her temple as she is helped into a police van by officers who were nearby.

The Metropolitan Police, who described it as “a very distressing incident” for the victim, said officers were called on Sunday at just after 3.30pm to reports that a woman had been assaulted.

A statement said the woman had a minor slash injury to her head and was treated by the London Ambulance Service before being taken to a central London hospital.

Her injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

A knife was recovered nearby.

Officers based in Westminster are working with the specialist Metropolitan Police unit which patrols the royal parks to investigate and to try and find the person responsible.

No arrests have been made.

Detective Superintendent Alex Bingley, of the Central West Command Unit which covers policing in Westminster, said: “This was clearly a very distressing incident for the woman involved and officers have spent time with her, whilst she was being treated for her injury, to get an account of what happened.

“We know that this assault was witnessed by a number of people, many of whom captured it on their phones.

“I would ask them, if they have not already done so, to contact police.

“We remain in the early stages of our investigation and are working hard to trace the person responsible.

“I would ask people not to speculate on the motive for the attack until we have established the full facts.”

An attack at the offices of the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo by Islamic extremists killed 12 people in January 2015.

The magazine had published a cartoon of the Prophet Mohammed.

