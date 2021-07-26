Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
What the papers say – July 26

By Press Association
July 26, 2021, 2:37 am
What the papers say – July 26 (Peter Byrne/PA)
Monday’s papers are led by hopes the vaccine rollout has turned the tide on the nation’s Covid-19 battle.

The Times and Daily Express report Covid cases in Britain are seeing a sustained fall for the first time since lockdown, with the success of the jabs programme raising hopes the virus could “go away for summer”.

However, The Guardian says young people have been urged to get jabbed amid concerns over rising ICU admissions in the age group.

Unions are fighting the Government over plans to ease the so-called pingdemic via a testing scheme for critical workers, according to The Daily Telegraph. The paper says key workers in food and transport are being encouraged to ignore the exemption and stay at home, due to concerns they could be exposed to Covid in the workplace.

Metro leads with an apology from Health Secretary Sajid Javid over his comments suggesting people should not “cower” from the virus.

The Daily Mail reports up to 50,000 dementia cases were missed during the first lockdown.

Elsewhere, the i says a survey of more than 12,000 police officers showed three-quarters experienced mental health difficulties in the past year.

Midwives at a hospital subject to an inquiry into “scores of baby deaths” say it is still not safe, according to The Independent.

The Financial Times says ministers are looking at ways to remove China’s state-owned nuclear energy company from future power projects in the UK.

Wayne Rooney has asked police to investigate after photos of “scantily clad” women posing with him as he slept in a chair were posted online, according to the Daily Mirror.

And the Daily Star says health experts have warned coronavirus can be spread by farting.

